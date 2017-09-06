4h ago
Riders, Redblacks rise in CFL Power Rankings
The Calgary Stampeders keep on winning and that's creating more room for them at the top of the TSN.ca CFL Power Rankings.
As the rest of the challengers stumble, Calgary solidifies their hold on the number one ranking, but there are some teams making a move around the midpoint of the season. The Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Ottawa Redblacks are both making moves up the rankings this week.
Calgary Stampeders
This Week: 1 | Last Week: 1 | Record: 8-1-1
TEAM STATS
PF337
PA187
DIFF+150
YDS/GM397.5
YDSA/GM332.2
The Stampeders haven't lost since Week Four, when they somehow lost at Montreal, but they've been putting the hammer down since, with five of their past six wins coming by at least a two-touchdown margin.
Key Injuries: C Pierre Lavertu (neck), DL Cordarro Law (leg), WR Lemar Durant (knee).
Edmonton Eskimos
This Week: 2 | Last Week: 2 | Record: 7-3
TEAM STATS
PF279
PA295
DIFF-16
YDS/GM407.5
YDSA/GM345.0
Losers of three straight, the Eskimos are rather fortunate to hold this second spot, but that is more a reflection of a receiving corps that has a healthy Adarius Bowman and is getting Derel Walker back after his attempt to stick in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Key Injuries: LB Cory Greenwood (knee), LB JC Sherritt (Achilles), RB John White (knee), LB Adam Konar (calf), RB Travon Van (neck), DE Marcus Howard (leg), WR Vidal Hazelton (hamstring).
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
This Week: 3 | Last Week: 3 | Record: 7-3
TEAM STATS
PF332
PA316
DIFF+16
YDS/GM391.8
YDSA/GM399.8
The Bombers were taken down by Saskatchewan, and that closes the gap between them. To his credit, QB Matt Nichols has been surprisingly productive, ranking fourth in passing yards (3,005) and tied for second in touchdown passes (19).
Key Injuries: LB Ian Wild.
Saskatchewan Roughriders
This Week: 4 | Last Week: 6 | Record: 5-4
TEAM STATS
PF289
PA227
DIFF+62
YDS/GM381.4
YDSA/GM370.3
The Riders are on the move, winning three in a row, by a cumulative 70-point margin. That leaves them with the second-best scoring differential in the league, even though their record sits at 5-4.
Key Injuries: SB Chad Owens (foot), LB Glenn Love.
Ottawa Redblacks
This Week: 5 | Last Week: 7 | Record: 4-6-1
TEAM STATS
PF314
PA275
DIFF+39
YDS/GM385.8
YDSA/GM386.5
The Redblacks were struggling early in the year, losing a bunch of close games in the process, but they are pulling together, winning three straight and outscoring the opposition by 54 points in those three wins. The defence is catching up to the offensive production that has been there for most of the season.
Key Injuries: RB William Powell, WR Kenny Shaw (knee).
B.C. Lions
This Week: 6 | Last Week: 5 | Record: 5-5
TEAM STATS
PF269
PA274
DIFF-5
YDS/GM394.2
YDSA/GM377.7
The Lions have lost four of five, and the downward spiral has led to a quarterback change, with Travis Lulay taking over from Jonathon Jennings, again. Among quarterbacks with at least 100 pass attempts this season, Lulay leads with a 108.5 efficiency rating.
Key Injuries: DL DeQuin Evans (back).
Toronto Argonauts
This Week: 7 | Last Week: 4 | Record: 4-7
TEAM STATS
PF252
PA278
DIFF-26
YDS/GM373.4
YDSA/GM321.7
The Argos have dropped five of six, the most recent L coming at the hands of previously winless Hamilton. The injured list is long, so that's part of the reason for the slide, but early-season optimism is fading.
Key Injuries: DT Alan-Michael Cash, DT Daryl Waud, DT Ken Bishop, DE Cleyon Laing (knee), DE Victor Butler (knee), DB Jermaine Gabriel (shoulder), WR Anthony Coombs (shoulder), DB Johnny Sears, Jr.
Montreal Alouettes
This Week: 8 | Last Week: 8 | Record: 3-7
TEAM STATS
PF203
PA263
DIFF-60
YDS/GM346.6
YDSA/GM389.3
Losing 32-4 at home to Ottawa was an ugly result and led to Drew Willy taking over from Darian Durant at quarterback, and the Als need a turnaround fast; they've been outscored 104-41 in three straight losses.
Key Injuries: DL Keith Shologan.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
This Week: 9 | Last Week: 9 | Record: 1-8
TEAM STATS
PF172
PA332
DIFF-160
YDS/GM2714.6
YDSA/GM449.0
The Tiger-Cats finally landed one in the win column, edging Toronto 24-22 in a torrential downpour, but there wasn't much to take away from that win to think that suddenly things will be getting so much better in Steeltown. There is a change at quarterback, though, with Jeremiah Massoli taking the starting job from Zach Collaros.
Key Injuries: WR Terrence Toliver (knee), DB Abdul Kanneh (lower body), DL Ted Laurent (hamstring).
