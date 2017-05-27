FORT WORTH, Texas — Tony Romo has appeared in the CBS broadcast booth with Jim Nantz for the first time.

The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, hired last month to be the network's lead NFL analyst, was on the air Saturday for a few minutes during third-round coverage of the PGA Tour event at Colonial.

Romo, wearing a jacket but not one with the CBS logo on it, appeared with Nantz and Nick Faldo in the tower at the 18th hole. It was basically a welcome and introduction of the new NFL analyst who will work with Nantz during football season.

Earlier this month, Romo failed in his attempt to qualify for the U.S. Open that will be played in three weeks in his home state of Wisconsin. He also tried to qualify for two previous U.S. Opens.