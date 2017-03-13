Basketball’s future champions live on TSN, as BioSteel, Pretty River Sports + Entertainment, and TSN today revealed the roster of players selected to participate in the third annual edition of the BioSteel All-Canadian Basketball Game. Announced during tonight’s NBA ON TSN halftime show as the Toronto Raptors host the Dallas Mavericks live on TSN, the players selected to the roster will be featured in TSN’s live coverage of the BioSteel All-Canadian Basketball Game on Monday, April 10 at 7:30pm et exclusively on TSN, live from the University of Toronto’s Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport.

The roster for the 2017 BioSteel All Canadian Basketball Game features 24 of the top high school basketball players from across the country.

The 24 players on the roster are as follows:

2017 BIOSTEEL ALL-CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAME

NAME SCHOOL PROVINCE
Emmanuel Akot Wasatch Academy (UT) Manitoba
Nickeil Alexander-Walker Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (TN) Ontario
Jahvon Blair Athlete Institute Prep (Ont.) Ontario
Ignas Brazdeikis Orangeville Prep (Ont.) Ontario
O'Shae Brissett Athlete Institute Prep (Ont.) Ontario
Marcus Carr Montverde Academy (FL) Ontario
Christian David Vermont Academy (VT) Ontario
Jerome Desrosiers Northfield Mount Herman (MA) Quebec
Danilo Djuricic St. Michael's College School (Ont.) Ontario
Luguentz Dort The Conrad Academy (FL) Quebec
Quincy Guerrier Thetford Academy (Que.) Quebec
Abu Kigab Prolific Prep (CA) Ontario
Noah Kirkwood Ashbury College (Ont.) Ontario
Jaelin Llewellyn Virginia Episcopal (VA) Ontario
Anthony Longpre Glenelg Country School (MD) Quebec
Matur Maker The Tech Academy (Ont.) Ontario
Andrew Nembhard Montverde Academy (FL) Ontario
Keshaun Saunders Orangeville Prep (Ont.) Ontario
Daniel Sackey 22 Feet Academy Manitoba
Grant Shephard Montverde Academy (FL) British Columbia
Simisola Shittu Vermont Academy (VT) Ontario
Stefan Smith Bill Crothers (Ont.) Ontario
Josip Vrankic Wasatch Academy (UT) Ontario
Howard Washington Athlete Institute Prep (Ont.) Ontario

Junior Farquhar of Côte-St-Luc, Que. was selected to appear in the game but is currently unable to participate due to injury. Shai Alexander of Hamilton, Ont., Lindell Wigginton of North Preston, N.S., and RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont. were selected to appear in the game but are unable to participate due to schedule conflicts or academic obligations.

All of the athletes selected to the roster of the BioSteel All-Canadian have played prominent roles in top-level basketball programming, from AAU to representing Canada on the international stage.

The 24 players were chosen by a 10-person selection committee comprised of a cross-section of Canadian basketball stakeholders including provincial and territorial representatives, clubs, coaches, and scouts from across the country.

 