Basketball’s future champions live on TSN, as BioSteel, Pretty River Sports + Entertainment, and TSN today revealed the roster of players selected to participate in the third annual edition of the BioSteel All-Canadian Basketball Game. Announced during tonight’s NBA ON TSN halftime show as the Toronto Raptors host the Dallas Mavericks live on TSN, the players selected to the roster will be featured in TSN’s live coverage of the BioSteel All-Canadian Basketball Game on Monday, April 10 at 7:30pm et exclusively on TSN, live from the University of Toronto’s Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport.

The roster for the 2017 BioSteel All Canadian Basketball Game features 24 of the top high school basketball players from across the country.

The 24 players on the roster are as follows:

2017 BIOSTEEL ALL-CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAME NAME SCHOOL PROVINCE Emmanuel Akot Wasatch Academy (UT) Manitoba Nickeil Alexander-Walker Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (TN) Ontario Jahvon Blair Athlete Institute Prep (Ont.) Ontario Ignas Brazdeikis Orangeville Prep (Ont.) Ontario O'Shae Brissett Athlete Institute Prep (Ont.) Ontario Marcus Carr Montverde Academy (FL) Ontario Christian David Vermont Academy (VT) Ontario Jerome Desrosiers Northfield Mount Herman (MA) Quebec Danilo Djuricic St. Michael's College School (Ont.) Ontario Luguentz Dort The Conrad Academy (FL) Quebec Quincy Guerrier Thetford Academy (Que.) Quebec Abu Kigab Prolific Prep (CA) Ontario Noah Kirkwood Ashbury College (Ont.) Ontario Jaelin Llewellyn Virginia Episcopal (VA) Ontario Anthony Longpre Glenelg Country School (MD) Quebec Matur Maker The Tech Academy (Ont.) Ontario Andrew Nembhard Montverde Academy (FL) Ontario Keshaun Saunders Orangeville Prep (Ont.) Ontario Daniel Sackey 22 Feet Academy Manitoba Grant Shephard Montverde Academy (FL) British Columbia Simisola Shittu Vermont Academy (VT) Ontario Stefan Smith Bill Crothers (Ont.) Ontario Josip Vrankic Wasatch Academy (UT) Ontario Howard Washington Athlete Institute Prep (Ont.) Ontario

Junior Farquhar of Côte-St-Luc, Que. was selected to appear in the game but is currently unable to participate due to injury. Shai Alexander of Hamilton, Ont., Lindell Wigginton of North Preston, N.S., and RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont. were selected to appear in the game but are unable to participate due to schedule conflicts or academic obligations.

All of the athletes selected to the roster of the BioSteel All-Canadian have played prominent roles in top-level basketball programming, from AAU to representing Canada on the international stage.

The 24 players were chosen by a 10-person selection committee comprised of a cross-section of Canadian basketball stakeholders including provincial and territorial representatives, clubs, coaches, and scouts from across the country.