1m ago
Rosters announced for 2017 BioSteel All-Canadian Game
TSN.ca Staff
Basketball’s future champions live on TSN, as BioSteel, Pretty River Sports + Entertainment, and TSN today revealed the roster of players selected to participate in the third annual edition of the BioSteel All-Canadian Basketball Game. Announced during tonight’s NBA ON TSN halftime show as the Toronto Raptors host the Dallas Mavericks live on TSN, the players selected to the roster will be featured in TSN’s live coverage of the BioSteel All-Canadian Basketball Game on Monday, April 10 at 7:30pm et exclusively on TSN, live from the University of Toronto’s Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport.
The roster for the 2017 BioSteel All Canadian Basketball Game features 24 of the top high school basketball players from across the country.
The 24 players on the roster are as follows:
2017 BIOSTEEL ALL-CANADIAN BASKETBALL GAME
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|PROVINCE
|Emmanuel Akot
|Wasatch Academy (UT)
|Manitoba
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (TN)
|Ontario
|Jahvon Blair
|Athlete Institute Prep (Ont.)
|Ontario
|Ignas Brazdeikis
|Orangeville Prep (Ont.)
|Ontario
|O'Shae Brissett
|Athlete Institute Prep (Ont.)
|Ontario
|Marcus Carr
|Montverde Academy (FL)
|Ontario
|Christian David
|Vermont Academy (VT)
|Ontario
|Jerome Desrosiers
|Northfield Mount Herman (MA)
|Quebec
|Danilo Djuricic
|St. Michael's College School (Ont.)
|Ontario
|Luguentz Dort
|The Conrad Academy (FL)
|Quebec
|Quincy Guerrier
|Thetford Academy (Que.)
|Quebec
|Abu Kigab
|Prolific Prep (CA)
|Ontario
|Noah Kirkwood
|Ashbury College (Ont.)
|Ontario
|Jaelin Llewellyn
|Virginia Episcopal (VA)
|Ontario
|Anthony Longpre
|Glenelg Country School (MD)
|Quebec
|Matur Maker
|The Tech Academy (Ont.)
|Ontario
|Andrew Nembhard
|Montverde Academy (FL)
|Ontario
|Keshaun Saunders
|Orangeville Prep (Ont.)
|Ontario
|Daniel Sackey
|22 Feet Academy
|Manitoba
|Grant Shephard
|Montverde Academy (FL)
|British Columbia
|Simisola Shittu
|Vermont Academy (VT)
|Ontario
|Stefan Smith
|Bill Crothers (Ont.)
|Ontario
|Josip Vrankic
|Wasatch Academy (UT)
|Ontario
|Howard Washington
|Athlete Institute Prep (Ont.)
|Ontario
Junior Farquhar of Côte-St-Luc, Que. was selected to appear in the game but is currently unable to participate due to injury. Shai Alexander of Hamilton, Ont., Lindell Wigginton of North Preston, N.S., and RJ Barrett of Mississauga, Ont. were selected to appear in the game but are unable to participate due to schedule conflicts or academic obligations.
All of the athletes selected to the roster of the BioSteel All-Canadian have played prominent roles in top-level basketball programming, from AAU to representing Canada on the international stage.
The 24 players were chosen by a 10-person selection committee comprised of a cross-section of Canadian basketball stakeholders including provincial and territorial representatives, clubs, coaches, and scouts from across the country.