The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed a couple former Calgary Stampeders Friday.

First reported by TSN Senior Correspondent Gary Lawless, the Roughriders made official the signings of receiver Bakari Grant and linebacker Glenn Love Friday.

Grant finished with 44 receptions for 625 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games for the Stampeders last season. For his career, the 29-year-old Grant has 286 receptions for 3,652 yards and 21 scores in 80 games split between the Stampeders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Love finished with 11 defensive tackles and 21 special teams tackles in 10 games for the Stamps last year. The 27-year-old has 53 career defensive tackles and 56 special teams tackles, to go along with two sacks in 44 games over five seasons.