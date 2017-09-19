The Saskatchewan Roughriders are expected to add veteran Marc-Olivier Brouillette and Elie Bouka to their roster Wednesday.

Hearing Marc Olivier Brouillette and Elie Bouka are in Regina, expected to be added to Riders roster tomorrow amongst other moves #Riders — Lee Jones (@LeeJonesCTV) September 20, 2017

Brouillette returns after retiring ahead of Roughriders' training camp this season. The veteran safety signed with the Roughriders this off-season after seven seasons with the Montreal Alouettes. He is coming off an East Division all-star season.

Bouka was a 2016 third-round draft pick of the Roughriders who spent last season on the Arizona Cardinals' injured reserve after signing with the NFL team as a free agent. Bouka spent training camp with the Cardinals this season before getting cut ahead of the season.