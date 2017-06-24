Toronto Blue Jays ace Aaron Sanchez could be nearing a return for the team.

Sanchez, who has been out since the middle of May with a finger injury, will start a rehab assignment Tuesday at High-A Dunedin. Tuesday's start will be the first of at least two rehab appearances but if all goes well, Sanchez could return to the Big League club during their home series against the Houston Astros July 6-9.

Sanchez's finger issues have landed him on the disabled list three times this season. The 24-year-old has made just five starts for the Jays this season, compiling a 3.33 earned run average and 18 strikeouts in 24.1 innings.