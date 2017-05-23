Seattle Seahawks great Cortez Kennedy died Tuesday at the age of 48, the Orlando Police Department announced.

Kennedy, who spent his entire 11-season career with the Seahawks, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

The defensive tackle finished his career with 448 tackles and 58 sacks and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1992.

The Orlando Police Department said “there is nothing suspicious to report” at this time, concerning Kennedy’s death.