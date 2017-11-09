Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman suffered a ruptured Achilles in Thursday night's win against the Arizona Cardinals.

The injury occurred on a play in the third quarter and Sherman was seen afterwards on the sideline appearing to say that he had torn his Achilles.

Head coach Pete Carroll confirmed after the game that the injury was a ruptured Achilles and will he miss the rest of the season.

As he alluded to on the sidelines, #Seahawks CB Richard Sherman does have a ruptured Achilles, coach Pete Carroll said. “The doctors were clear about it.” Ugh. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2017

Sherman, 29, is in his seventh season, all of which have been spent with the Seahawks. The Stanford product has been selected to four Pro Bowls and named a First-Team All-Pro three times in his career. He led the league in interceptions during the 2013 campaign.

Sherman is tied for second on the team with two interceptions this season, to go along with 20 tackles and six passes defenced.

He signed a four-year extension in 2014 with the Seahawks worth a reported $56 million.