1h ago
Stampeders open on top of CFL Power Rankings
The Calgary Stampeders fell short in the Grey Cup last season, but they start right back on top of the TSN.ca CFL Power Rankings, ahead of the B.C. Lions and Edmonton Eskimos.
The defending-champion Ottawa Redblacks start this season in fourth, tops in the East.
It's a rather closely-bunched group beyond the top three, so it may take some time to sort out, but here's the starting point.
Calgary Stampeders
This Week: 1 | Last Week: - | Record:
2016 TEAM STATS
-
PF586
-
PA369
-
DIFF+217
-
YDS/GM402.9
-
YDSA/GM344.1
The Stampeders were the best team in the league last season, but lost the Grey Cup in overtime, so it didn't quite end as expected. QB Bo Levi Mitchell is a force and RB Jerome Messam was the league's best last season. DE Charleston Hughes had 16 sacks last season, and DB Jamar Wall is a difference-maker in the secondary. The talent is here, and so too are the expectations.
Key Injuries: C Pierre Lavertu (neck), DL Cordarro Law (leg), LB Deron Mayo (knee).
B.C. Lions
This Week: 2 | Last Week: - | Record:
2016 TEAM STATS
-
PF545
-
PA454
-
DIFF+91
-
YDS/GM403.8
-
YDSA/GM340.5
The Lions are going to be ready to challenge the Stampeders, mostly due to the receiving corps that QB Jonathon Jennings has at his disposal. Emmanuel Arceneaux and Bryan Burnham are the top returnees, and adding Chris Williams, who ranked sixth in the league in receiving yards for Ottawa last season (despite missing four games) does give the Lions a potent attack. The question is whether they have enough impact players on defence. With Adam Bighill heading to the NFL, LB Solomon Elmimian is the standout, but needs more help.
Key Injuries: None.
Edmonton Eskimos
This Week: 3 | Last Week: - | Record:
2016 TEAM STATS
-
PF549
-
PA496
-
DIFF+53
-
YDS/GM421.7
-
YDSA/GM380.3
Losing WR Derel Walker to an NFL camp (Tampa Bay) could create an opportunity for Brandon Zylstra, but initially it could mean an even heavier workload for Adarius Bowman, who had a career-high 120 catches for 1,761 yards last season; the preferred target for QB Mike Reilly. Defensive linemen Odell Willis, Marcus Howard and Almondo Sewell and linebacker J.C. Sherritt are strong, but the question is whether the secondary can hold up.
Key Injuries: LB Cory Greenwood (knee).
Ottawa Redblacks
This Week: 4 | Last Week: - | Record:
2016 TEAM STATS
-
PF486
-
PA498
-
DIFF-12
-
YDS/GM421.6
-
YDSA/GM374.5
A Grey Cup winner losing its quarterback could be expected to drop in the rankings, but the Redblacks have the luxury of turning to QB Trevor Harris, who had the best efficiency in the league last season, completing 73.3% of his passes, with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. The challenge for Harris is making the most of a receiving corps that lost Williams to B.C. and Ernest Jackson to Montreal, but added Kenny Shaw and Diontae Spencer from Toronto. Linebacker Damaso Munoz retired, which isn't helping on that side of the ball, but Ottawa did bring in LB Khalil Bass from Winnipeg. After taking a losing record and negative point differential to win the league title last year, what are reasonable expectations to set for the defending champs?
Key Injuries: None.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
This Week: 5 | Last Week: - | Record:
2016 TEAM STATS
-
PF507
-
PA502
-
DIFF+5
-
YDS/GM374.7
-
YDSA/GM361.9
The TiCats may qualify as something of a sleeper candidate, because if QB Zach Collaros is healthy, they have a chance to be competitive, but they also lost receivers Andy Fantuz (to the front office)and Chad Owens (to Saskatchewan), so it's a tall order for Collaros to keep them clicking. The defence has potential, with John Chick, Larry Dean and Ted Laurent controlling the line, and LB Simoni Lawrence making plays, but they need support from a secondary that is missing a couple of starters as the season kicks off.
Key Injuries: DB Emmanuel Davis (groin), DB Abdul Kanneh.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
This Week: 6 | Last Week: - | Record:
2016 TEAM STATS
-
PF497
-
PA454
-
DIFF+43
-
YDS/GM363.7
-
YDSA/GM412.1
The Bombers killed it in the turnover game last season. Can they turn that trick again? One one hand, QB Matt Nichols doesn't turn the ball over much, but he's not exactly a prolific passer either, so the Bombers need to do enough on offence in order to give the defence an opportunity to make a difference. At least that was the tactic last season. Maybe with better health from his receivers (Weston Dressler, Clarence Denmark, Darvin Adams, Tori Gurley) and continued strong play from Canadian RB Andrew Harris, the Bombers could carry a little more of the play offensively.
Key Injuries: None.
Montreal Alouettes
This Week: 7 | Last Week: - | Record:
2016 TEAM STATS
-
PF383
-
PA415
-
DIFF-32
-
YDS/GM310.2
-
YDSA/GM376.8
Bringing in QB Darian Durant, WR Ernest Jackson and T Jovan Olafioye is a real shot in the arm to a Montreal attack that struggled in 2016. Cutting loose LB Bear Woods was a curious decision, but Montreal still has holdover defensive playmakers including pass rushers John Bowman and Gabriel Knapton, who combined for 19 sacks last year, as well as Chip Cox and Kyries Hebert. If the new pieces fit together, maybe the Alouettes could surprise.
Key Injuries: None.
Toronto Argonauts
This Week: 8 | Last Week: - | Record:
2016 TEAM STATS
-
PF383
-
PA568
-
DIFF-185
-
YDS/GM333.8
-
YDSA/GM384.9
It looks like the Argos' biggest additions are ex-Alouettes, with LB Bear Woods a late signing, WR S.J. Green adding some punch to the offence and head coach Marc Trestman won two Grey Cups while coaching the Alouettes from 2008 through 2012 (before heading to the NFL). This comes as no surprise, naturally, with former Alouettes GM Jim Popp calling the shots in Toronto. WR Jeff Fuller has a chance to put up big numbers in the passing game, provided that 37-year-old QB Ricky Ray can stay healthy.
Key Injuries: None.
Saskatchewan Roughriders
This Week: 9 | Last Week: - | Record:
2016 TEAM STATS
-
PF350
-
PA530
-
DIFF-180
-
YDS/GM332.2
-
YDSA/GM389.4
After a tough 2016 season, the Riders made quite a few changes, including casting their lot with 38-year-old QB Kevin Glenn. His offensive line has been bolstered by Derek Dennis and Peter Dyakowski and Glenn does have options in the passing game, with Duron Carter, Chad Owens and Bakari Grant joining Rob Bagg and Naaman Roosevelt. That looks like a group that should be able to score, certainly more than last year, but it remains to be seen if they can improve on the other side of the ball because, even with some changes, the game-breakers sure appear to be on offence.
Key Injuries: None.
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca