Stampeders open on top of CFL Power Rankings

2016 TEAM STATS

After a tough 2016 season, the Riders made quite a few changes, including casting their lot with 38-year-old QB Kevin Glenn. His offensive line has been bolstered by Derek Dennis and Peter Dyakowski and Glenn does have options in the passing game, with Duron Carter, Chad Owens and Bakari Grant joining Rob Bagg and Naaman Roosevelt. That looks like a group that should be able to score, certainly more than last year, but it remains to be seen if they can improve on the other side of the ball because, even with some changes, the game-breakers sure appear to be on offence.

Key Injuries: None.