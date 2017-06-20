Stampeders remain at No. 1 in CFL Power Rankings

Even though they finished with a tie in Week One, the Calgary Stampeders are still on top of the CFL Power Rankings, ahead of the Edmonton Eskimos, who earned a win at B.C.

Week One was a different kind of week, with a lot of close results.

Calgary and Ottawa tied, Edmonton won by three at B.C., and Montreal edged Saskatchewan by a single point. The only one to flip the script was the Toronto Argonauts stomping the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

It's worth noting, then, that where teams are ranked after one week takes more into account than a single week's results. Yes, the Argos are in better shape than they would have been going into the first game of the season, but let's see them do it again before deciding that they are now good.