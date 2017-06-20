Jun 20, 2017
Stampeders remain at No. 1 in CFL Power Rankings
Even though they finished with a tie in Week One, the Calgary Stampeders are still on top of the CFL Power Rankings, ahead of the Edmonton Eskimos, who earned a win at B.C.
Week One was a different kind of week, with a lot of close results.
Calgary and Ottawa tied, Edmonton won by three at B.C., and Montreal edged Saskatchewan by a single point. The only one to flip the script was the Toronto Argonauts stomping the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
It's worth noting, then, that where teams are ranked after one week takes more into account than a single week's results. Yes, the Argos are in better shape than they would have been going into the first game of the season, but let's see them do it again before deciding that they are now good.
Calgary Stampeders
This Week: 1 | Last Week: 1 | Record: 0-0-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF31
-
PA31
-
DIFF0
-
YDS/GM441.0
-
YDSA/GM416.0
The Stampeders had a tie at Ottawa in Week Three last season and it didn't seem to hurt them, so no need to get too worried about the Week One tie this season. QB Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 376 yards and a couple of scores and RB Jerome Messam added 84 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches. Marquay McDaniel had 10 catches for 114 yards and the receiving depth responded, with DaVaris Daniels, Kamar Jordan and Lemar Durant all contributing.
Key Injuries: C Pierre Lavertu (neck), DL Cordarro Law (leg), LB Deron Mayo (knee).
Edmonton Eskimos
This Week: 2 | Last Week: 3 | Record: 1-0
TEAM STATS
-
PF30
-
PA27
-
DIFF+3
-
YDS/GM414.0
-
YDSA/GM355.0
Even with Adarius Bowman getting shut down, held to two catches for 13 yards, the Eskimos still earned the win at B.C. thanks to Brandon Zylstra and D'haquille Williams stepping up. The defence put the pressure on Lions QB Jonathon Jennings, sacking him five times, but they also have a hole to fill, with middle linebacker J.C. Sherritt suffering a torn Achilles.
Key Injuries: LB Cory Greenwood (knee), LB J.C. Sherritt (Achilles).
B.C. Lions
This Week: 3 | Last Week: 2 | Record: 0-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF27
-
PA30
-
DIFF-3
-
YDS/GM355.0
-
YDSA/GM414.0
Nick Moore had five catches for 98 yards, but for the most part the passing game couldn't keep up against Edmonton. RB Jeremiah Johnson went for 126 yards on 18 touches to help level the field, but with Chris Williams hurt and Emmanuel Arceneaux held to three catches for 20 yards, the Lions were fighting uphill.
Key Injuries: None.
Ottawa Redblacks
This Week: 4 | Last Week: 4 | Record: 0-0-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF31
-
PA31
-
DIFF0
-
YDS/GM416.0
-
YDSA/GM441.0
With RB William Powell and WR Kenny Shaw suffering injuries the Redblacks still managed to earn a tie at home against Calgary. RB Brendan Gillanders stepped in and gained 85 yards on 13 touches and WR Joshua Stangby caught five passes for 61 yards and a touchdown; that's taking advantage of opportunities.
Key Injuries: RB William Powell (ankle).
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
This Week: 5 | Last Week: 5 | Record: 0-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF15
-
PA32
-
DIFF-17
-
YDS/GM232.0
-
YDSA/GM524.0
It would be difficult for the Tiger-Cats to have a worse week than they had in Week One, getting stomped 32-15 at Toronto, while giving up 292 more yards to the Argos. They also lost WR Terrence Toliver for the season to a torn ACL, so they will have to hope for better things in Week Two.
Key Injuries: DB Emmanuel Davis (groin), DB Abdul Kanneh, WR Terrence Toliver (knee).
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
This Week: 6 | Last Week: 6 | Record: 0-0
2016 TEAM STATS
-
PF497
-
PA454
-
DIFF+43
-
YDS/GM363.7
-
YDSA/GM412.1
The Bombers got to wait and watch an interesting Week One, a week in which all four underdogs covered. Now they head to Saskatchewan to take on the Riders.
Key Injuries: None.
Montreal Alouettes
This Week: 7 | Last Week: 7 | Record: 0-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF17
-
PA16
-
DIFF+1
-
YDS/GM332.0
-
YDSA/GM395.0
The Alouettes escaped with a Week One win over Saskatchewan, needing a missed field goal by the Riders to emerge victorious. The win had to feel good for former Riders QB Darian Durant, who passed for 233 yards and a couple of touchdowns. His leading receiver was B.J. Cunningham, who had four catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Key Injuries: None.
Toronto Argonauts
This Week: 8 | Last Week: 8 | Record: 1-0
TEAM STATS
-
PF32
-
PA15
-
DIFF+17
-
YDS/GM524.0
-
YDSA/GM232.0
It all went right for the Argos against Hamilton in Week One, from Ricky Ray throwing for 506 yards, to DT Cleyon Laing putting up a big game (two sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery) to receivers DeVier Posey, S.J. Green and Jeff Fuller all going for more than 100 yards.
Key Injuries: None.
Saskatchewan Roughriders
This Week: 9 | Last Week: 9 | Record: 0-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF16
-
PA17
-
DIFF-1
-
YDS/GM395.0
-
YDSA/GM332.0
The Riders managed just 16 points, with WR Duron Carter held to just two catches for 12 yards at Montreal, but with RB Cameron Marshall going for 101 yards on 15 touches, they were in the game right to the end. Canadian receiver Nic Demski had the best game of his career, too, with seven catches for 87 yards.
Key Injuries: None.
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca