1h ago
Stampeders steady atop CFL Power Rankings
Lions 3-in-3: What does Jennings, defence have to work on?
The Calgary Stampeders reign atop the CFL Power Rankings, ahead of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts, the latter moving up after an overtime win in Hamilton.
Other teams moving up this week include the Saskatchewan Roughriders, going from five to four after a win at Ottawa, and the Ottawa Redblacks, going from eight to six after word that QB Trevor Harris is ready to return from injury.
Calgary Stampeders
This Week: 1 | Last Week: 1 | Record: 12-1-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF463
-
PA242
-
DIFF+221
-
YDS/GM394.1
-
YDSA/GM321.0
In 31 games since the start of last season, the Stampeders have been beaten three times, and two of those losses have come against the Montreal Alouettes! Nevertheless, with RB Jerome Messam out, Terry Williams rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns in a rout of those Alouettes.
Key Injuries: C Pierre Lavertu (neck), DL Cordarro Law (leg), WR Lemar Durant (knee), WR Kamar Jordan (lower body), WR DaVaris Daniels (lower body), RB Jerome Messam (knee).
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
This Week: 2 | Last Week: 2 | Record: 10.3
TEAM STATS
-
PF437
-
PA372
-
DIFF+65
-
YDS/GM400.8
-
YDSA/GM396.7
A solid road win at Edmonton keeps the Bombers comfortably in second spot in the rankings. QB Matt Nichols continues to play well and RB Andrew Harris is as consistently dangerous as any runner in the league.
Key Injuries: LB Ian Wild, DE Jamaal Westerman (upper body).
Toronto Argonauts
This Week: 3 | Last Week: 4 | Record: 7-7
TEAM STATS
-
PF362
-
PA358
-
DIFF+4
-
YDS/GM373.9
-
YDSA/GM336.6
The Argos rallied late for what was ultimately an overtime victory at Hamilton. This week, it was WR DeVier Posey leading the way, with seven catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
Key Injuries: DT Alan-Michael Cash, DT Daryl Waud, DT Ken Bishop, WR Anthony Coombs (shoulder), DB Johnny Sears, Jr., RB Brandon Whitaker.
Saskatchewan Roughriders
This Week: 4 | Last Week: 5 | Record: 7-6
TEAM STATS
-
PF371
-
PA326
-
DIFF+45
-
YDS/GM359.1
-
YDSA/GM375.2
Fell behind the Redblacks 17-0 before rallying with 18 straight points to take the win, with a thrilling single point off a fourth-quarter punt.
Key Injuries: SB Chad Owens (foot), LB Glenn Love, WR Naaman Roosevelt (concussion).
Edmonton Eskimos
This Week: 5 | Last Week: 3 | Record: 7-6
TEAM STATS
-
PF346
-
PA382
-
DIFF-36
-
YDS/GM373.9
-
YDSA/GM336.6
The Eskimos have run their losing streak to six straight, which is obviously a problem, but they moved quickly to address their latest hole at running back by acquiring C.J. Gable from Hamilton. For a team that keeps losing, Edmonton still keeps positioning for a better finish to the season.
Key Injuries: LB Cory Greenwood (knee), LB JC Sherritt (Achilles), RB John White (knee), LB Adam Konar (calf), DE Marcus Howard (leg), WR Vidal Hazelton (hamstring).
Ottawa Redblacks
This Week: 6 | Last Week: 8 | Record: 5-9-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF391
-
PA359
-
DIFF+32
-
YDS/GM375.4
-
YDSA/GM375.1
The Redblacks pulled out to a 17-0 lead against Saskatchewan, but couldn't hold it and they were struggling to keep it together with third-string quarterback Ryan Lindley starting. Good news though: Trevor Harris is expected to return to action this week at B.C.
Key Injuries: WR Kenny Shaw (knee), QB Trevor Harris (shoulder), QB Drew Tate (shoulder).
B.C. Lions
This Week: 7 | Last Week: 6 | Record: 6-7
TEAM STATS
-
PF346
-
PA343
-
DIFF+3
-
YDS/GM387.4
-
YDSA/GM366.3
A week off could help the Lions re-group as they try to pull it together for a big finish to the campaign. A home game against Ottawa this week might count as a must-win to keep the Lions in the hunt.
Key Injuries: DB T.J. Lee (Achilles), DB Steven Clarke (knee), DE Jabar Westerman (lower leg), QB Travis Lulay (knee).
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
This Week: 8 | Last Week: 7 | Record: 3-10
TEAM STATS
-
PF276
-
PA447
-
DIFF-181
-
YDS/GM310.3
-
YDSA/GM420.3
It's not as though the Ticats can revel in moral victories, but they did play well enough in their overtime loss to Toronto. They probably take a hit by dealing C.J. Gable to Edmonton, but Alex Green looked pretty good when given a chance to run the rock a couple of weeks ago.
Key Injuries: WR Terrence Toliver (knee), DB Abdul Kanneh (lower body), DL Ted Laurent (hamstring).
Montreal Alouettes
This Week: 9 | Last Week: 9 | Record: 3-11
TEAM STATS
-
PF262
-
PA425
-
DIFF-163
-
YDS/GM324.0
-
YDSA/GM399.0
Things were going downhill for the Alouettes before they got pasted 59-11 at Calgary. Drew Willy ended up getting replaced by Matthew Schiltz, who was eight of 10 for 75 yards in mop-up duty.
Key Injuries: DL Keith Shologan, QB Darian Durant (hamstring), T Jovan Olafioye (hand), SB Nik Lewis (lower body).
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca