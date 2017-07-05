3h ago
Stampeders still on top of CFL Power Rankings
With a lot of close games through the first two weeks, there haven't been a lot of changes in the TSN.ca CFL Power Rankings, leaving the Calgary Stampeders at the top of the table.
The only change in rankings from last week saw the Winnipeg Blue Bombers slide past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, going from six to five, after their season-opening win at Saskatchewan.
Calgary Stampeders
This Week: 1 | Last Week: 1 | Record: 1-0-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF74
-
PA70
-
DIFF+4
-
YDS/GM418.0
-
YDSA/GM447.0
The Stampeders managed to earn a win over Ottawa in the second half of the home-and-home, but it certainly didn't come easily and, with WR DaVaris Daniels out, Calgary is a little more vulnerable while holding on to top spot.
Key Injuries: C Pierre Lavertu (neck), DL Cordarro Law (leg), LB Deron Mayo (knee), WR DaVaris Daniels (upper body).
Edmonton Eskimos
This Week: 2 | Last Week: 2 | Record: 2-0
TEAM STATS
-
PF53
-
PA46
-
DIFF+7
-
YDS/GM390.0
-
YDSA/GM313.5
The Eskimos, similarly, got an expected home win against Montreal but, as usual for the CFL early in this season, the underdog Alouettes were close (underdogs are 7-1 against the spread so far). The bigger concern for Edmonton is that RB John White suffered a torn ACL, ending his season. That leaves a hole, and Travon Van is next up to attempt to fill the void.
Key Injuries: LB Cory Greenwood (knee), LB J.C. Sherritt (Achilles), RB John White (knee).
B.C. Lions
This Week: 3 | Last Week: 3 | Record: 1-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF55
-
PA45
-
DIFF+10
-
YDS/GM364.5
-
YDSA/GM369.0
The Lions put up 18 points in the fourth quarter to earn a 28-15 win at Toronto in Week Two. RB Jeremiah Johnson has been a consistent threat early in the season, and there is still room for the passing game to improve.
Key Injuries: WR Chris Williams (knee).
Ottawa Redblacks
This Week: 4 | Last Week: 4 | Record: 0-1-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF70
-
PA74
-
DIFF-4
-
YDS/GM447.0
-
YDSA/GM418.0
The Redblacks have gone toe-to-toe with the Stampeders in two games to start the season. They came up short in Week Two, but QB Trevor Harris threw for 425 yards and WR Diontae Spencer made a big difference in the return game. So, that's good enough to be considered best of the winless clubs.
Key Injuries: RB William Powell (ankle).
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
This Week: 5 | Last Week: 6 | Record: 1-0
TEAM STATS
-
PF43
-
PA40
-
DIFF+3
-
YDS/GM395.0
-
YDSA/GM382.0
The first game of the Bombers' season was something of a surprise, not that they won a close game at Saskatchewan so much as it was a result of QB Matt Nichols putting up big numbers, passing for 331 yards and four touchdowns in a 43-40 overtime win. It will be interesting to see if this Winnipeg offence can move the ball like that on a regular basis.
Key Injuries: None.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
This Week: 6 | Last Week: 5 | Record: 0-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF15
-
PA32
-
DIFF-17
-
YDS/GM232.0
-
YDSA/GM524.0
After a week off, to let that Week One dud linger even longer, the Ticats ought to be really ready to go in Week Three.
Key Injuries: DB Emmanuel Davis (groin), DB Abdul Kanneh, WR Terrence Toliver (knee).
Montreal Alouettes
This Week: 7 | Last Week: 7 | Record: 1-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF36
-
PA39
-
DIFF-3
-
YDS/GM302.0
-
YDSA/GM380.5
The Alouettes didn't have quite enough to pull out at win at Edmonton, but that competitive road effort showed a second straight strong defensive performance. They could use more from QB Darian Durant and the rest of the offence.
Key Injuries: None.
Toronto Argonauts
This Week: 8 | Last Week: 8 | Record: 1-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF47
-
PA43
-
DIFF+4
-
YDS/GM424.0
-
YDSA/GM303.0
The Argos had a harder time moving the ball in Week Two, and scored only 15 points in a loss to B.C., but QB Ricky Ray still managed to put up 327 passing yards, so they weren't an entirely lost cause. An early difference-maker for the Boatmen? DE Victor Butler, who has four sacks in two games.
Key Injuries: RB Brandon Whitaker.
Saskatchewan Roughriders
This Week: 9 | Last Week: 9 | Record: 0-2
TEAM STATS
-
PF56
-
PA60
-
DIFF-4
-
YDS/GM388.5
-
YDSA/GM363.5
The Riders haven't played poorly, but they've been just good enough to lose two really close games. That does put some desperation into this week's game against Hamilton, yet it's also an indication that they are probably better than their record shows.
Key Injuries: SB Chad Owens (foot).
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca