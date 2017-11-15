The Calgary Stampeders might of finished first in the CFL this season with a 13-4-1 record, but they weren't in the greatest of moods Wednesday while preparing for the West Final against the Edmonton Eskimos this weekend.

The Stamps lost the last three games of the regular season, while the Eskimos won their last five before beating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in last week's divisional semi-final.

As a result, some CFL pundits are picking Edmonton to win on Sunday despite the dominance of Calgary for most of the regular season.

#Stamps weren't in the greatest mood today. Josh Bell "We lost three games in a row. You better have a snarl on your face" #CFLplayoffs — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) November 15, 2017

"To be 100 per cent honest, you only talk about us when things go wrong and that’s fine by me," Stamps quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell told reporters. "I mean I know you all are used to us winning and used to things going great and that gets boring for media to talk about."

Running back Jerome Messam concurred.

“It means we’re right where we want to be... And now, you know, we’re sitting back and watching everybody doubting us and talking what they want to talk and saying what they got to say and we’re going to come out on Sunday and show them what’s up,” said Messam.

"I think we’re going to play hard. I think we’re going to win, and, like I said, I’m excited to play”

Mitchell went on to talk about the Eskimos, saying he's only worried about how he's preparing for the game.

"I’m too worried about watering my grass to worry about how green yours is. So I can’t worry about how good Edmonton is or how good you all talk about them…My job is to focus on this team right here, this offence," said Mitchell.

Head coach Dave Dickenson said linebacker Shaq Richardson tweaked his knee, but is hopeful he'll be ready Sunday. Richardson did not practice Wednesday.