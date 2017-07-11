35m ago
Stamps on top; Argos, Riders climb in CFL Power Rankings
The Calgary Stampeders continue to rule the CFL Power Rankings, but the Toronto Argonauts and Saskatchewan Roughriders are on the way up after Week Three victories.
After starting the season as the bottom two teams, respectively, the Argos and Riders have jumped to fourth, and seventh, respectively.
Heading the other way, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have been an early disappointment, and they drop into ninth.
Calgary Stampeders
This Week: 1 | Last Week: 1 | Record: 2-0-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF103
-
PA80
-
DIFF+23
-
YDS/GM412.0
-
YDSA/GM398.7
After a couple of close games against Ottawa to start the year, the Stampeders put it to the Bombers in Week Three, blanking Winnipeg 20-0 in the second half on the way to a 29-10 victory. WR DaVaris Daniels returned to action and WR Kamar Jorden keeps scoring touchdowns.
Key Injuries: C Pierre Lavertu (neck), DL Cordarro Law (leg), LB Deron Mayo (knee).
Edmonton Eskimos
This Week: 2 | Last Week: 2 | Record: 2-0
TEAM STATS
-
PF53
-
PA46
-
DIFF+7
-
YDS/GM390.0
-
YDSA/GM313.5
The Eskimos welcome back RB Kendial Lawrence, who will join Travon Van as Edmonton's backfield options in the absence of John White. There will be a drop-off, but the Eskimos passing game may have to pick up the slack.
Key Injuries: LB Cory Greenwood (knee), J.C. Sherritt (Achilles), RB John White (knee).
B.C. Lions
This Week: 3 | Last Week: 3 | Record: 2-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF78
-
PA61
-
DIFF+17
-
YDS/GM357.0
-
YDSA/GM357.3
Business picked up in the fourth quarter after a relatively slow start in Montreal, and the Lions had too much for the Als to keep up. Really, it was too much RB Jeremiah Johnson, which has been standard as he's put up 314 yards and four touchdowns in the first three games.
Key Injuries: WR Chris Williams (knee).
Toronto Argonauts
This Week: 4 | Last Week: 8 | Record: 2-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF73
-
PA68
-
DIFF+5
-
YDS/GM419.3
-
YDSA/GM333.7
The Argos benefitted from a botched extra point in the fourth quarter to escape Ottawa with a one-point win, but they also have the league's leading passer, Ricky Ray, who has 1,199 yards and S.J. Green, with 367, is two yards off the lead in receiving yards after gashing the Redblacks for 210 yards.
Key Injuries: None.
Ottawa Redblacks
This Week: 5 | Last Week: 4 | Record: 0-2-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF95
-
PA100
-
DIFF-5
-
YDS/GM429.7
-
YDSA/GM415.3
Trevor Harris continued to move the ball for the Redblacks, throwing for 370 yards against Toronto, but Ottawa's defence has been shaky through the first three games. Some of that may be a function of the quarterbacks that they have faced (Bo Levi Mitchell twice and Ricky Ray), but they are still left searching for their first win.
Key Injuries: RB William Powell (ankle).
Winnipeg Blue Bombers
This Week: 6 | Last Week: 5 | Record: 1-1
TEAM STATS
-
PF53
-
PA69
-
DIFF-16
-
YDS/GM348.5
-
YDSA/GM391.0
The Stampeders have a way of bringing teams down to earth and that happened for the Bombers in their second game, managing a single touchdown in a 29-10 home loss. DB T.J. Heath did secure a couple of interceptions in the game, giving him three in two games this season.
Key Injuries: None.
Saskatchewan Roughriders
This Week: 7 | Last Week: 9 | Record: 1-2
TEAM STATS
-
PF93
-
PA80
-
DIFF+13
-
YDS/GM414.3
-
YDSA/GM311.0
After a couple of close losses to start the season, the Riders came up with a big win against Hamilton in Week Three, an encouraging if much-needed sign. It turns out that Kevin Glenn can still chuck it, too, as he's thrown for 757 yards and six touchdowns in the past couple of games, and he's got a receiving corps that can put pressure on opposing defences. In Week Three, it was Naaman Roosevelt, going for 10 catches and 167 yards against Hamilton.
Key Injuries: SB Chad Owens (foot).
Montreal Alouettes
This Week: 8 | Last Week: 7 | Record: 1-2
TEAM STATS
-
PF52
-
PA62
-
DIFF-10
-
YDS/GM312.7
-
YDSA/GM367.7
The Alouettes play tough enough defence to remain competitive, but they're going to need the offence to kick it into gear. 17.3 points and 312.7 yards per game isn't good enough, so Darian Durant is going to have to figure out how to get the ball downfield.
Key Injuries: None.
Hamilton Tiger-Cats
This Week: 9 | Last Week: 6 | Record: 0-2
TEAM STATS
-
PF35
-
PA69
-
DIFF-34
-
YDS/GM219.0
-
YDSA/GM495.0
Following a brutal performance in Week One, Hamilton emerged from a bye week with a spectacularly undisciplined performance at Saskatchewan, gaining just 216 yards and committing 15 penalties for 187 yards. Personnel suggests that the Ticats should be better than this but, with two lopsided losses, they're clearly the worst team through the first three weeks.
Key Injuries: DB Emmanuel Davis (groin), DB Abdul Kanneh, WR Terrence Toliver (knee).
