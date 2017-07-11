Stamps on top; Argos, Riders climb in CFL Power Rankings

TEAM STATS

After a couple of close losses to start the season, the Riders came up with a big win against Hamilton in Week Three, an encouraging if much-needed sign. It turns out that Kevin Glenn can still chuck it, too, as he's thrown for 757 yards and six touchdowns in the past couple of games, and he's got a receiving corps that can put pressure on opposing defences. In Week Three, it was Naaman Roosevelt, going for 10 catches and 167 yards against Hamilton.

Key Injuries: SB Chad Owens (foot).