MIAMI — Giancarlo Stanton remained at 59 home runs after failing to hit one in the Miami Marlins 10-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.

Stanton had one hit in five at-bats and an RBI. He has one more game to become the first player to hit 60 home runs in a season since 2001 when Barry Bonds hit 73 and Sammy Sosa hit 64. There have been five players in history to hit at least 60 in a season.

Miami's Dee Gordon had three hits giving him 200 for the season and also stole two bases — including his 60th of the season. It is the fifth time in Marlins' history a player has recorded at least 200 hits in a season and the second time by Gordon.

Derek Dietrich homered and drove in three runs, Miguel Rojas had four hits, Brian Anderson added three hits, and Odrisamer Despaigne (2-3) pitched seven innings and allowed two runs for the Marlins.

Braves' starter Lucas Sims (3-6) allowed six runs in two innings allowing every position player he faced to reach base except for Stanton, who grounded out twice.

Stanton struck out in the third before hitting an RBI single off Luke Jackson in the fifth to pick up his 131st RBI. Stanton also struck out looking in his final at-bat against Jim Johnson.

The Marlins scored five runs on four hits in the first sparked by Dietrich's three-run homer, his 13th of the season.

Dansby Swanson and Matt Adams drove in the runs for the Braves.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP Max Fried (1-1, 3.74) takes the mound for the final game making his fourth start. Fried has allowed a home run to Stanton in two plate appearances.

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (14-7, 3.77) will pitch the finale looking to end his breakout season on a positive after allowing six runs and nine hits in a loss at Colorado in his last start.