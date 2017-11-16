PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will have new faces in the secondary against Tennessee.

Cornerback Joe Haden is out indefinitely with a fractured left leg. The team made safety Mike Mitchell inactive when his ankle didn't heal in time to face the Titans. Coty Sensabaugh will start in place of Haden. Rob Golden will fill in for Mitchell. The Steelers have the second-ranked pass defence in the NFL.

Tight end Vance McDonald, who scored his first touchdown of the season last week against Indianapolis, is also inactive. James Harrison is inactive for a second straight week due to a back injury.

Quarterback Josh Dobbs and offensive linemen Jerald Hawkins and Matt Feiler are also inactive for the Steelers.

Quarterback Brandon Weeden, wide receiver Darius Jennings, cornerback Kalan Reed, cornerback Curtis Riley, offensive lineman Corey Levin, linebacker Kevin Dodd and defensive end David King are inactive for Tennessee.

