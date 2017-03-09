The Houston Texans have traded Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns.

The Texans did announce the terms of the trade, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Texans sent a second-round pick to the Browns in order to rid themselves of Osweiler's contract.

The Texans are set to receive a fourth-round pick back from the Browns, who Schefter reports are considering buying Osweiler out.

Stunner: Texans trade Brock Osweiler AND 2018 2nd-rd pick to CLEV for Browns to take Osweiler contract off Houston books, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

Osweiler threw for 2,957 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with 16 interceptions in 2016 after signing with the Texans in free agency. He started 14 games for the Texans before being demoted to the No. 2 quarterback late in the season.

“We are committed to bringing a championship to the city of Houston,” Texans general manager Rick Smith said. “We are exhaustive in our efforts and the resources provided by the McNair family allow us to operate that way. We continuously evaluate our decisions and processes to ensure the results match our goals and objectives.

"The decision to trade Brock was made because it was in the best interest of the team. It frees up both cash and salary cap room to continue to improve our football team. We appreciate Brock’s effort and leadership while he was with us and we wish him and his family well."

The Texans will now save $10 million in salary cap space and $16 million in cash, which they could be used toward paying their next quarterback.

The 26-year-old signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Texans one year ago Thursday.