2h ago
The 7-Eleven Power Rankings - Jets continue to soar
NHL: Jets 4, Coyotes 1
Everything seems to be going right for the Winnipeg Jets these days.
After a disastrous start to the 2017-18 NHL season, where they sat dead-last during Week 2 of TSN’s 7-Eleven Power Rankings, the surging Jets are 6-1-3 in their last 10, Canada’s top team of the week and No. 3 overall in the weekly power rankings, according to consensus rankings formulated by the TSN Power Ranking panel of Ray Ferraro, Jeff O’Neill, Jamie McLennan, Craig Button and Darren Dreger.
Steve Mason, signed during the off-season to start for Winnipeg but supplanted in net by the solid play of Connor Hellebuyck, also pulled out of a slump to help the Jets climb higher, stopping 29 shots Saturday to rally his team past the Arizona Coyotes and improve to 9-4-3.
The Tampa Bay Lightning remain the top-ranked team for a second straight week, with the league’s best record (14-2-2), top-two scorers in Steven Stamkos (31 points) and Nikita Kucherov (30, including a league-best 16 goals), and stellar goaltending from Andrei Vasilevskiy, who still leads the NHL in wins with 13.
The St. Louis Blues, who remain atop the Western Conference standings, are still No. 2 in the power rankings for a third straight week, while the surprising No. 4 New Jersey Devils, winners of two in a row, move up a spot from No. 5. The Los Angeles Kings, who have lost two straight, slip to No. 5 from No. 3 a week ago.
Following the Jets this week as Canada’s best teams are the Ottawa Senators, who improve to No. 7 in the rankings from No. 10 a week ago after two wins against the Colorado Avalanche in Sweden. Despite missing injured star Auston Matthews for the last three games, the Toronto Maple Leafs make a big leap to No. 8 from No. 16 a week ago, riding a four-game win streak on the strength of tighter defensive play to land as the third-best team in the country.
The red-hot New York Rangers, with six straight wins, make the biggest jump of the week, surging to No. 11 from No. 21, while the slumping Vancouver Canucks have the worst drop in the rankings, tumbling all the way to No. 22 from No. 8 last week.
Languishing in the basement for a fifth straight week are the Arizona Coyotes, while the Florida Panthers, who were in 18th spot in Week 3 of the rankings, continue their descent to sit at No. 30. The Buffalo Sabres (No. 29) are third-last, followed by the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes (stuck at No. 27) to round out the bottom-five teams.
Check out TSN Hockey's full list below.
1. Tampa Bay Lightning
2017-1814-2-2
LAST 108-1-1
LAST WEEK1
Three West Coast wins (first California sweep in 23 years) bettered Tampa Bay’s road record to 7-1-1 and increased their road winning streak to six, one short of the team record, set in 2007.
2. St. Louis Blues
2017-1813-4-1
LAST 107-2-1
LAST WEEK2
Jaden Schwartz’s breakout season has been a key component to the Blues’ success. The Saskatchewan product has 22 points in 18 games and is on pace for 100 points.
3. Winnipeg Jets
2017-189-4-3
LAST 106-1-3
LAST WEEK7
Less is more for the Jets. Four times they’ve managed a meagre shot total of 21 or fewer shots on net. But Patrik Laine is currently on a five-game goal streak.
4. New Jersey Devils
2017-1811-4-2
LAST 105-3-2
LAST WEEK5
The Devils overcame a three-goal deficit to beat Chicago 7-5 Sunday. Miles Wood had a hat trick to double his goal total. Nico Hischier added a goal and two assists and has 14 points in 17 games.
5. Los Angeles Kings
2017-1811-4-2
LAST 105-4-1
LAST WEEK3
Anze Kopitar has 21 points in 17 games, compared to the nine he earned in his first 17 in 2016-17. Dustin Brown has 17 in 17 this year and also had nine in his first 17 last year.
6. Nashville Predators
2017-189-5-2
LAST 106-3-1
LAST WEEK13
The Predators stretched their winning streak to four games, and welcomed aboard Kyle Turris, who had a goal and an assist in his first game. They also beat the Penguins in a Stanley Cup rematch Saturday.
7. Ottawa Senators
2017-188-3-5
LAST 105-2-3
LAST WEEK10
A trip to Stockholm was a Swedish delight for the Senators, winning both games by the same 4-3 score. But new addition Matt Duchene was held pointless.
8. Toronto Maple Leafs
2017-1812-7-0
LAST 105-5-0
LAST WEEK16
The Maple Leafs have bounced back from their mini-slump with four straight wins, including two against Boston, with injured star Auston Matthews out of lineup for the last three games.
9. Columbus Blue Jackets
2017-1810-7-1
LAST 105-4-1
LAST WEEK4
Just one win in the last five games for the Blue Jackets, partially from of a lack of scoring. Still in need of another top-six forward, they have just one goal in each of their last three games.
10. Vegas Golden Knights
2017-1810-5-1
LAST 105-4-1
LAST WEEK6
What happens in Vegas is better for Vegas. They returned home after winning just one of six on their road trip, and promptly earned their sixth straight home win, and seven in eight tries.
11. New York Rangers
2017-189-7-2
LAST 108-2-0
LAST WEEK21
The Rangers are the NHL’s hottest team with a six-game winning streak. Michael Grabner has five goals over that stretch, while Kevin Shattenkirk and Mika Zibanejad have eight points each.
12. Washington Capitals
2017-1810-7-1
LAST 106-4-0
LAST WEEK14
The Capitals, with Braden Holtby recording his 200th win, have started off November much better. They were 2-5 in their last seven October games, but are 5-1 in their first six November games.
13. San Jose Sharks
2017-1810-6-0
LAST 107-3-0
LAST WEEK15
After starting the season with a 5-6 record, the Sharks are 6-1 over their last seven. Their 5-0 victory against Vancouver certainly helped with two empty net goals and a penalty shot in the final two minutes.
14. Dallas Stars
2017-189-7-0
LAST 106-4-0
LAST WEEK11
A light week for the Stars, with just two games, but they continued to show their dominance at home where they have won six of their last seven after losing their opening game.
15. Pittsburgh Penguins
2017-189-7-3
LAST 104-4-2
LAST WEEK12
Sidney Crosby hasn’t scored in 11 games and they have lost three of their last four. But a 3-1 defeat of Arizona in Pittsburgh continued the team’s streak of earning a point in every home game this season.
16. New York Islanders
2017-189-6-2
LAST 106-3-1
LAST WEEK9
After being shut out 5-0 by Dallas and John Tavares finishing minus-3, coach Doug Weight accused his players of lacking heart. They bounced right back the next night with a 5-2 win in St. Louis.
17. Calgary Flames
2017-189-7-0
LAST 105-5-0
LAST WEEK17
18. Montreal Canadiens
-
-
-
The Canadiens are almost at .500, thanks to seven wins in their last nine. Charlie Lindgren has stepped in during Carey Price’s injury and is 3-1 with a .964 save percentage and 1.24 GAA.
19. Minnesota Wild
-
-
-
The Wild blanked Montreal 3-0 and Philadelphia 1-0 and Jason Zucker scored all four goals. He has scored every Wild goal in the team’s last three games, including two in a 4-2 loss to the Leafs.
20. Philadelphia Flyers
-
-
-
21. Chicago Blackhawks
-
-
-
22. Vancouver Canucks
-
-
-
Things are starting to slip in Vancouver. They lost three of four this week, and in their last five losses they’ve scored a total of four goals and were blanked by the Sharks 5-0 on Saturday.
23. Detroit Red Wings
-
-
-
The Red Wings made it through a tough stretch of seven of nine games on the road, with a 3-4-0 away mark and 1-0-1 home mark for a combined 4-4-1. Jimmy Howard has been solid (.930 save percentage).
24. Anaheim Ducks
-
-
-
Injury problems have now extended to Anaheim’s goalies, with Gibson and Miller both needing to be replaced in games. The Ducks have just one win in their last six games.
25. Edmonton Oilers
-
-
-
A few things are starting to go Edmonton’s way. They had two wins on the road this week in overtime. But then on Sunday in Washington they earned a point, but lost in the shootout.
26. Colorado Avalanche
-
-
-
The Avalanche didn’t have much success in Sweden, losing both games to Ottawa (one in OT), but newly-acquired Samuel Girard made his presence felt by playing over 20 minutes in each game.
27. Carolina Hurricanes
-
-
-
The Hurricanes had a decent week, defeating Florida and Columbus and earning a point against Chicago, but they don’t have a power play goal in their last five games and just one in their last 10.
28. Boston Bruins
-
-
-
The struggling Bruins, ranked 14th in Week 2, blew a one-goal lead with less than a minute remaining in Toronto and then lost in overtime as their power ranking freefall continues.
29. Buffalo Sabres
-
-
-
A 3-1 win over Washington offered some hope, but they lost their next two games and have just one goal in five of their last eight. Jack Eichel has just three assists in his last seven games.
30. Florida Panthers
-
-
-
Just one win in their last seven games - and that was over Buffalo. But Vincent Trocheck has four goals in his last five games and Roberto Luongo earned his 455th career win on Friday.
31. Arizona Coyotes
-
2016-17 RECORD2-14-3
LAST 102-6-2
LAST WEEK31
It’s always something with the league’s worst team. They get back goalie Antti Raanta, but now they can’t score. They’ve gone five straight games without scoring more than two goals.