1h ago
The 7-Eleven Power Rankings - Ride The Lightning
Doughty reveals the one thing that "sucks" about playing in L.A.
Tampa Bay is back to the beginning.
The Lightning entered 2017-18 as the No. 1 team in the TSN’s 7-Eleven Power Rankings and three weeks later they’re back on top, according to consensus rankings formulated by the TSN Power Ranking panel of Ray Ferraro, Jeff O'Neill, Jamie McLennan, Craig Button and Darren Dreger.
Tampa Bay isn’t just No. 1 in the Power Rankings, they also have No. 1 (and No. 2) in the scoring race, with Steven Stamkos leading in points (18) and Nikita Kucherov sharing the lead in goals (10) with Alex Ovechkin.
Meanwhile, Toronto remains the top Canadian team despite falling from No. 1 to No. 3. Ottawa, which opened the week with losses to Vancouver and New Jersey, sits at No. 8 after beating Toronto decisively Saturday.
Making a big jump this week is Vancouver, all the way from No. 29 to No. 17. The Oilers’ descent continued, going from No. 22 to No. 26. Montreal was close to a unanimous choice as the NHL’s second-worst team – receiving four of five votes at No. 30.
Winless Arizona was a unanimous pick at No. 31.
Check out TSN Hockey's full list below, along with each team's Score-Adjusted Corsi.
1. Tampa Bay Lightning
-
2017-187-1-1
-
POSSESSION50.8%
-
LAST WEEK4
Since losing their second game of the season, Tampa Bay is on fire at 6-0-1. Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos have earned a point in all nine of the Lightning’s games.
2. Los Angeles Kings
-
2017-186-0-1
-
POSSESSION51.4%
-
LAST WEEK2
The seven-game opening point streak is tied for the best in team history. They've also allowed the fewest goals (14), with Kopitar and Brown adjusting well to coach John Stevens.
3. Toronto Maple Leafs
-
2017-186-2-0
-
POSSESSION54.1%
-
LAST WEEK1
There’s no problem scoring with a 4.63 goals per game average, best in the NHL. The problem's defensively, where they’ve allowed 3.50 per game. Can Roman Polak get the job done after Calle Rosen was sent down?
4. St. Louis Blues
-
2017-186-2-1
-
POSSESSION49.5%
-
LAST WEEK12
The early-season success of the Blues certainly isn’t the result of an easy schedule. Seven of their first nine games have been on the road where they are sporting a 4-2-1 record.
5. Vegas Golden Knights
-
2017-186-1-0
-
POSSESSION46.9%
-
LAST WEEK9
Their ridiculous early-franchise exploits added another chapter when they played their third overtime game and won for the third time. Can they keep winning with new No. 1 goalie Oscar Dansk?
6. New Jersey Devils
-
2017-186-2-0
-
POSSESSION48.2%
-
LAST WEEK7
The Devils had 12 road wins last season. This year, they are perfect on the road with a 4-0 record and five goals scored per game. Cory Schneider is expected to return Friday against the Senators.
7. Chicago Blackhawks
-
2017-185-2-2
-
POSSESSION48.5%
-
LAST WEEK3
It’s still early, but the 35.9 shots against per game are the most for the Hawks since shots have been recorded in 1955-56. This year, they’ve allowed more than 40 shots three times - just one time shy of all of last year.
8. Ottawa Senators
-
2017-184-1-3
-
POSSESSION45.8%
-
LAST WEEK5
All of Ottawa’s wins have been against Canadian teams (as well as their one regulation loss) and they’ve shown little mercy in three of them, but Bobby Ryan (broken index finger - again) will be missed.
9. Dallas Stars
-
2017-185-3-0
-
POSSESSION55.5%
-
LAST WEEK24
Since a cold start to the season when they lost their first two, Dallas has gone 5-1 and are on a four-game winning streak with Ben Bishop sporting a 2.09 goals-against average.
10. Columbus Blue Jackets
-
2017-185-3-0
-
POSSESSION55.6%
-
LAST WEEK6
Sonny Milano is the Blue Jackets’ unlikely goal-scoring leader with five, which also places the left winger second behind Coyotes centre Clayton Keller (six goals, eight points) among rookies.
11. Pittsburgh Penguins
-
2017-185-3-1
-
POSSESSION47.8%
-
LAST WEEK11
The Penguins might miss Marc-Andre Fleury a little. Matt Murray is 5-0-1, but when backup Antti Niemi (who was placed on waivers) starts, the Penguins are 0-3 and have lost 10-1, 5-4, and 7-1.
12. Philadelphia Flyers
-
2017-185-3-0
-
POSSESSION48.5%
-
LAST WEEK16
Wayne Simmonds' goal against Edmonton on Saturday gave the Flyers their fifth win and he has the game-winning goal in four of them. Brian Elliott is 4-1 this season.
13. Washington Capitals
-
2017-184-4-1
-
POSSESSION49.6%
-
LAST WEEK10
Alex Ovechkin's OT winner against Detroit was the 20th of his career, giving him the all-time lead. The Caps have lost three straight at home so a three-game road trip could help turn things around.
14. Winnipeg Jets
-
2017-184-3-0
-
POSSESSION46.3%
-
LAST WEEK14
The bad news is that Steve Mason is 0-3 with a 5.98 GAA. The good news is that Connor Hellebuyck is 4-0 with a 2.32 GAA and the Jets have won four of their last five.
15. Nashville Predators
-
2017-184-3-1
-
POSSESSION53.2%
-
LAST WEEK21
Pekke Rinne was spectacular in the playoffs with a 1.96 GAA and a .930 save percentage. He’s picked up where he left off with a 2.01 GAA and a .932 save percentage. Forsberg has six goals and 11 points.
16. New York Islanders
-
2017-184-3-1
-
POSSESSION49.9%
-
LAST WEEK25
The Islanders finally scored their first power play goal of the season in their seventh game. But it’s still their only one and ties them for last (Anaheim) with a 4.0 power play percentage.
17. Vancouver Canucks
-
2017-184-3-1
-
POSSESSION49.9%
-
LAST WEEK29
The Canucks got off to a decent start on their five-game road trip, shutting out Ottawa. They lost to Boston, but rebounded to defeat Buffalo and Detroit. Winger Derek Dorsett has five goals.
18. Detroit Red Wings
-
2017-184-4-1
-
POSSESSION49%
-
LAST WEEK8
A hot 4-1-0 start for the Red Wings turned cold quickly with a four-game winless streak. Will the signing of speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou help turn it around?
19. Calgary Flames
-
2017-184-4-0
-
POSSESSION48.6%
-
LAST WEEK13
Jaromir Jagr, now on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, has two assists in his first five games and has also tied Gordie Howe for second place with 1,924 regular season and playoff games.
20. Anaheim Ducks
-
2017-183-3-1
-
POSSESSION46.6%
-
LAST WEEK19
An easy schedule – just one game, a 6-2 pounding of Montreal – comes at a good time for the Ducks as they hope to get more injured players healthy when they head out on a four-game Eastern trip.
21. Minnesota Wild
-
2017-182-2-2
-
POSSESSION47.2%
-
LAST WEEK20
They’re .500, but the Wild now play six straight home games. Alex Stalock has a save percentage of .924 in two games while Devan Dubnyk (.888 save percentage) has struggled.
22. Carolina Hurricanes
-
2017-183-2-1
-
POSSESSION53.6%
-
LAST WEEK17
Longtime Hurricanes goalie Cam Ward, now a backup, got into his first game of the season in Edmonton and faced a 51-shot barrage, pulling out a 5-3 victory.
23. Boston Bruins
-
2017-183-3-1
-
POSSESSION50.7%
-
LAST WEEK23
The return of Patrice Bergeron to the lineup paid immediate dividends with a goal and three helpers in a 6-3 victory over Vancouver. Meanwhile, Brad Marchand has six goals and five assists in seven games.
24. Florida Panthers
-
2017-183-4-0
-
POSSESSION53.6%
-
LAST WEEK18
James Reimer stepped in for an injured Roberto Luongo and made 41 saves in a 4-1 victory over Washington, upping his career mark to 15-2-3 in games in which the ex-Leaf faced at least 40 shots.
25. Colorado Avalanche
-
2017-184-4-0
-
POSSESSION49.4%
-
LAST WEEK15
They’ve not only lost three games in a row, but they’ve lost rookies Tyson Jost and J.T. Compher to injuries. Matt Duchene (seven points) is still in the fold, but for how long?
26. Edmonton Oilers
-
2017-182-5-0
-
POSSESSION55.1%
-
LAST WEEK22
Leading the league in Corsi percentage at 57.7% hasn’t meant much to the Oilers, who have one overtime victory since opening night. They’ve also failed to score more than three goals in any game.
27. San Jose Sharks
-
2017-183-4-0
-
POSSESSION56.1%
-
LAST WEEK28
The Sharks have been spinning their wheels in the early going, but the same can’t be said for Logan Couture, who has six goals in their first seven games.
28. New York Rangers
-
2017-182-5-2
-
POSSESSION47.2%
-
LAST WEEK27
Despite just 15 SOG, the Rangers ended a five-game winless streak with a 4-2 win over Nashville. But they’ve given up eight power play goals on 30 opportunities - fifth-worst in the NHL.
29. Buffalo Sabres
-
2017-182-5-2
-
POSSESSION47.1%
-
LAST WEEK30
Four straight goals erased a three-goal deficit in Boston and gave new coach Phil Housley and his Sabres their second victory of the season. Both of their wins have come on the road.
30. Montreal Canadiens
-
2017-181-6-1
-
POSSESSION51.2%
-
LAST WEEK26
The Habs haven’t won since a shootout in their opening game. They’ve scored three goals only once and were outscored 16-5 on their three-game West Coast trip. Price is 1-5-1 with a 3.94 GAA.
31. Arizona Coyotes
-
2016-17 RECORD0-7-1
-
POSSESSION47.2%
-
LAST WEEK31
So much for the importance of scoring the first goal. The league’s only winless team has scored first in six of eight games, but are off to their worst start in franchise history.