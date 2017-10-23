The 7-Eleven Power Rankings - Ride The Lightning

Tampa Bay is back to the beginning.



The Lightning entered 2017-18 as the No. 1 team in the TSN’s 7-Eleven Power Rankings and three weeks later they’re back on top, according to consensus rankings formulated by the TSN Power Ranking panel of Ray Ferraro, Jeff O'Neill, Jamie McLennan, Craig Button and Darren Dreger.



Tampa Bay isn’t just No. 1 in the Power Rankings, they also have No. 1 (and No. 2) in the scoring race, with Steven Stamkos leading in points (18) and Nikita Kucherov sharing the lead in goals (10) with Alex Ovechkin.



Meanwhile, Toronto remains the top Canadian team despite falling from No. 1 to No. 3. Ottawa, which opened the week with losses to Vancouver and New Jersey, sits at No. 8 after beating Toronto decisively Saturday.



Making a big jump this week is Vancouver, all the way from No. 29 to No. 17. The Oilers’ descent continued, going from No. 22 to No. 26. Montreal was close to a unanimous choice as the NHL’s second-worst team – receiving four of five votes at No. 30.



Winless Arizona was a unanimous pick at No. 31.

Check out TSN Hockey's full list below, along with each team's Score-Adjusted Corsi.