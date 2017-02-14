HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats bolstered their secondary Tuesday with the signing of free-agent American defensive back Abdul Kanneh before retaining their own free agent, defensive back Emanuel Davis.

The Kanneh signing was made official by the Tiger-Cats while TSN's Matthew Scianitti reported Davis will stay in Hamilton with a two-year deal.

DB Emanuel Davis is staying in Hamilton, according to #CFL sources. Davis gets a 2-year deal to stay with #Ticats #CFLFA — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) February 14, 2017

Kanneh spent the last three seasons with the Ottawa Redblacks, registering 138 tackles, 12 interceptions, three sacks and five forced fumbles.

The five-foot-10 defensive back helped Ottawa make consecutive Grey Cup appearances, winning last year's title 39-33 in overtime over Calgary.

Kanneh was an East Division and CFL all-star last season.

Davis meanwhile, has spent his four-year career with the Tiger-Cats. After trying out in the NFL last off-season, Davis returned to the Ticats last season and recorded 55 tackles and five interceptions.

Davis, 27, was an East Division All-Star last season and league All-Star the year before when he finished with 61 tackles and five interceptions in 18 games.