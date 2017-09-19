Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Mike Jones has been suspended two games for violating the league's drug policy. The suspension will take effect immediately.

It was announced Tuesday that Jones tested positive for Dehydrochlormethyltestosterone metabolite.

This is Jones' first violation, so he will receive the minimum two-game penalty. A second violation would carry a nine-game ban, a third a one-year ban and a lifetime ban for the fourth.

While Jones will not be able to participate in games for two weeks, he is able to practice and take part in other team activities at the Tiger-Cats' discretion.

In 11 games so far this season, Jones has 25 catches for 267 yards and no touchdowns. He caught two passes for eight yards in Hamilton's Week 13 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Jones is in his second season with the Ticats, catching only two passes for 27 yards in 2016.

The Tiger-Cats (2-9) will head to B.C. to take on the Lions (6-6) in Week 14. The Ticats are 0-7 against the West this season.