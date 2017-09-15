TSN broadcasts regional games each season to fans on TSN4. Check out our complete 2017-18 pre-season and regular season schedule below.

 

Pre-Season

Date Matchup Time (ET) Network
Tuesday, September 19, 2017 Senators at Maple Leafs 7:30pm TSN4
Friday, September 22, 2017 Sabres at Maple Leafs 7:30pm TSN4
Monday, September 25, 2017 Canadiens at Maple Leafs 7pm TSN4
Wednesday, September 27, 2017 Maple Leafs at Canadiens 7pm TSN4

 

Regular Season

Date Matchup Time (ET) Network
Monday, October 9, 2017 Blackhawks at Maple Leafs 7pm TSN4
Tuesday, October 17, 2017 Maple Leafs at Capitals 7pm TSN4
Monday, October 23, 2017 Kings at Maple Leafs 7pm TSN4
Thursday, November 2, 2017 Maple Leafs at Kings 10:30pm TSN4
Friday, November 10, 2017 Bruins at Maple Leafs 7pm TSN4
Thursday, November 16, 2017 Devils at Maple Leafs 7pm TSN4
Friday, November 24, 2017 Maple Leafs at Hurricanes 7:30pm TSN4
Tuesday, November 28, 2017 Maple Leafs at Flames 9pm TSN4
Thursday, November 30, 2017 Maple Leafs at Oilers 9pm TSN4
Tuesday, December 12, 2017 Maple Leafs at Flyers 7pm TSN4
Friday, December 15, 2017 Maple Leafs at Red Wings 7:30pm TSN4
Monday, January 8, 2018 Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs 7pm TSN4
Tuesday, January 16, 2018 Blues at Maple Leafs 7pm TSN4
Thursday, January 25, 2018 Maple Leafs at Stars 8:30pm TSN4
Thursday, February 1, 2018 Maple Leafs at Rangers 7pm TSN4
Monday, February 5, 2018 Ducks at Maple Leafs 7pm TSN4
Monday, February 12, 2018 Lightning at Maple Leafs 7pm TSN4
Thursday, February 22, 2018 Islanders at Maple Leafs 7pm TSN4
Tuesday, February 27, 2018 Maple Leafs at Panthers 7:30pm TSN4
Monday, March 5, 2018 Maple Leafs at Sabres 7pm TSN4
Thursday, March 15, 2018 Maple Leafs at Sabres 7pm TSN4
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 Maple Leafs at Lightning 7:30pm TSN4
Monday, March 26, 2018 Sabres at Maple Leafs 7pm TSN4
Friday, March 30, 2018 Maple Leafs at Islanders 7pm TSN4
Monday, April 2, 2018 Sabres at Maple Leafs 7pm TSN4
Thursday, April 5, 2018 Maple Leafs at Devils 7pm TSN4

 

 