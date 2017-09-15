TSN broadcasts regional games each season to fans on TSN4. Check out our complete 2017-18 pre-season and regular season schedule below.

Pre-Season Date Matchup Time (ET) Network Tuesday, September 19, 2017 Senators at Maple Leafs 7:30pm TSN4 Friday, September 22, 2017 Sabres at Maple Leafs 7:30pm TSN4 Monday, September 25, 2017 Canadiens at Maple Leafs 7pm TSN4 Wednesday, September 27, 2017 Maple Leafs at Canadiens 7pm TSN4