3h ago
Toronto Maple Leafs 2017-18 Regional Broadcast Schedule
TSN.ca Staff
Lamoriello doesn't expect sophomore slump from young Leafs
TSN broadcasts regional games each season to fans on TSN4. Check out our complete 2017-18 pre-season and regular season schedule below.
Pre-Season
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Tuesday, September 19, 2017
|Senators at Maple Leafs
|7:30pm
|TSN4
|Friday, September 22, 2017
|Sabres at Maple Leafs
|7:30pm
|TSN4
|Monday, September 25, 2017
|Canadiens at Maple Leafs
|7pm
|TSN4
|Wednesday, September 27, 2017
|Maple Leafs at Canadiens
|7pm
|TSN4
Regular Season
|Date
|Matchup
|Time (ET)
|Network
|Monday, October 9, 2017
|Blackhawks at Maple Leafs
|7pm
|TSN4
|Tuesday, October 17, 2017
|Maple Leafs at Capitals
|7pm
|TSN4
|Monday, October 23, 2017
|Kings at Maple Leafs
|7pm
|TSN4
|Thursday, November 2, 2017
|Maple Leafs at Kings
|10:30pm
|TSN4
|Friday, November 10, 2017
|Bruins at Maple Leafs
|7pm
|TSN4
|Thursday, November 16, 2017
|Devils at Maple Leafs
|7pm
|TSN4
|Friday, November 24, 2017
|Maple Leafs at Hurricanes
|7:30pm
|TSN4
|Tuesday, November 28, 2017
|Maple Leafs at Flames
|9pm
|TSN4
|Thursday, November 30, 2017
|Maple Leafs at Oilers
|9pm
|TSN4
|Tuesday, December 12, 2017
|Maple Leafs at Flyers
|7pm
|TSN4
|Friday, December 15, 2017
|Maple Leafs at Red Wings
|7:30pm
|TSN4
|Monday, January 8, 2018
|Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs
|7pm
|TSN4
|Tuesday, January 16, 2018
|Blues at Maple Leafs
|7pm
|TSN4
|Thursday, January 25, 2018
|Maple Leafs at Stars
|8:30pm
|TSN4
|Thursday, February 1, 2018
|Maple Leafs at Rangers
|7pm
|TSN4
|Monday, February 5, 2018
|Ducks at Maple Leafs
|7pm
|TSN4
|Monday, February 12, 2018
|Lightning at Maple Leafs
|7pm
|TSN4
|Thursday, February 22, 2018
|Islanders at Maple Leafs
|7pm
|TSN4
|Tuesday, February 27, 2018
|Maple Leafs at Panthers
|7:30pm
|TSN4
|Monday, March 5, 2018
|Maple Leafs at Sabres
|7pm
|TSN4
|Thursday, March 15, 2018
|Maple Leafs at Sabres
|7pm
|TSN4
|Tuesday, March 20, 2018
|Maple Leafs at Lightning
|7:30pm
|TSN4
|Monday, March 26, 2018
|Sabres at Maple Leafs
|7pm
|TSN4
|Friday, March 30, 2018
|Maple Leafs at Islanders
|7pm
|TSN4
|Monday, April 2, 2018
|Sabres at Maple Leafs
|7pm
|TSN4
|Thursday, April 5, 2018
|Maple Leafs at Devils
|7pm
|TSN4