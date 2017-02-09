TORONTO – As the exclusive English-language rights-holder of Major League Soccer (MLS), TSN today announced its expanded MLS ON TSN broadcast schedule for the 2017 regular season. Headlined by 75 games featuring Canadian teams, the most ever on TSN, MLS ON TSN’s roster features every Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Toronto FC match, 12 Montreal Impact matches, as well as exclusive English-language coverage of the 2017 MLS ALL-STAR GAME and the AUDI MLS CUP PLAYOFFS, culminating with the 2017 MLS CUP, one of 60+ championship events that live on TSN.

Today’s announcement comes following a thrilling year for MLS ON TSN broadcasts, highlighted by the record-breaking 2016 MLS CUP between Toronto FC and Seattle Sounders FC, which eclipsed unprecedented playoff audiences to become Canada’s most-watched MLS game ever.

Highlighting this year’s MLS ON TSN schedule is the creation of new broadcast windows, complementing the network’s slate of matches airing on Wednesday evenings. TSN delivers MLS matchups on Friday nights, while CTV delivers national coverage of the MLS for the first time ever with a slate of seven marquee matchups on Saturday afternoons, beginning March 18 with an all-Canadian matchup as Toronto FC take on Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

“We’re thrilled to kick off our new exclusive agreement and showcase more MLS ON TSN action this year than ever before,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice-President of Programming, TSN. “We’re excited to build on last year’s record audiences and deliver unparalleled coverage of all three Canadian teams, as well as the biggest stars from around the league, every week of the season.”

The 2017 MLS ON TSN season kicks off on Opening Weekend with a doubleheader on Saturday, March 4 as MLS All-Stars Sebastian Giovinco, Michael Bradley, Jozy Altidore, and Toronto FC kick off their campaign vs. Real Salt Lake at 4:30 p.m. ET on TSN. The match is followed by MLS All-Star Ignacio Piatti and the Montreal Impact’s season opener vs. the San Jose Earthquakes at 10 p.m. ET on TSN. MLS ON TSN closes out Opening Weekend coverage as MLS All-Star David Ousted and Vancouver Whitecaps FC kick off their season at home vs. Philadelphia Union on Sunday, March 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET on TSN (see below for a complete broadcast schedule).

MLS ON TSN 2017 Broadcast Schedule Highlights

MLS ON TSN’s expanded broadcast schedule features the following highlights:

· All 34 Vancouver Whitecaps FC matches, including coverage of the team’s Cascadia Cup rivalry matchups versus the Seattle Sounders FC and Portland Timbers, kicking off April 14

· All 34 Toronto FC matches, including the club’s home opener Sporting Kansas City on Friday, March 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

· 12 Montreal Impact matches, highlighted by an MLS Eastern Conference Championship rematch with Toronto FC on Aug. 27

· Marquee rivalry games highlighted by live coverage of MLS Rivalry Week, and a rematch of the 2016 MLS CUP featuring Toronto FC Seattle Sounders FC on May 6

· A Canada Day tripleheader with all three Canadian clubs competing on July 1 at 7 p.m. ET across TSN

· An MLS DECISION DAY tripleheader featuring Vancouver Whitecaps FC Portland Timbers, Atlanta United FC vs. Toronto FC, and New England vs. Montreal, kicking off at 4 p.m. ET across TSN

· A slate of marquee games featuring U.S.-based teams

MLS ON TSN delivers exclusive English-language coverage of the AUDI MLS CUP Playoffs, 2017 MLS CUP, and the 2017 MLS ALL-STAR GAME Presented by Target, live from Soldier Field, home of the Chicago Fire.

Confirmed broadcast times for TSN’s slate of matches featuring U.S.-based teams will be added to the MLS ON TSN broadcast schedule in the coming weeks.

MLS ON TSN coverage is available live and on demand to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app.

Broadcast Team

MLS ON TSN’s coverage is led by play-by-play commentator Luke Wileman and analysts Kristian Jack and Steven Caldwell. TSN soccer commentators Vic Rauter, Andi Petrillo, Nigel Reed, Greg Sutton, Nick Dasovic, and Peter Schaad will also handle broadcasting duties throughout the 2017 MLS season.

TSN Radio

Fans can tune in to live radio coverage of the Montreal Impact throughout the season on TSN Radio 690 in Montréal and select live radio coverage of Toronto FC matches on TSN Radio 1050 in Toronto. Live radio coverage is available across Canada for live streaming via the TSN GO and iHeartRadio apps.

TSN Digital

TSN complements its live coverage of MLS ON TSN with a slate of digital content, including:

· Live streaming and on-demand viewing of MLS ON TSN coverage through TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app

· Comprehensive previews, analysis, and highlights from across the league by Wileman, Caldwell, and Jack, and columns from TSN soccer expert Gareth Wheeler

· Up-to-the-minute news, scores, highlights, game recaps, and more

· Photos, videos, and viral content on TSN’s official social media platforms including Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter

2016 MLS ON TSN Ratings

During the thrilling AUDI 2016 MLS CUP PLAYOFFS, Canadian teams broke the all-time MLS audience record three times:

· 1 million viewers: Toronto FC-Montreal Impact, Eastern Conference Championship Leg 1

· 1.4 million viewers: Toronto FC-Montreal Impact, Eastern Conference Championship Leg 2

· 1.5 million viewers: Toronto FC-Seattle Sounders, 2016 MLS CUP

Broadcast Schedule

Saturday, March 4

· Toronto vs. Salt Lake at 4:30 p.m. ET on TSN

· Montreal vs. San Jose at 10 p.m. ET on TSN

Sunday, March 5

· Philadelphia vs. Vancouver at 9:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, March 11

· Toronto vs. Philadelphia at 4:30 p.m. ET on TSN

· Vancouver vs. San Jose at 10 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, March 18

· Toronto vs. Vancouver at 4 p.m. ET on CTV

Friday, March 31

· Kansas City vs. Toronto at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, April 1

· Montreal vs. Chicago at 3 p.m. ET on CTV

· LA vs. Vancouver at 10 p.m. ET on TSN

Friday, April 7

· Montreal vs. LA at 10:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, April 8

· Atlanta vs. Toronto at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

· Vancouver vs. Salt Lake at 9:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Friday, April 14

· Seattle vs. Vancouver at 10 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, April 15

· Atlanta vs. Montreal at 1 p.m. ET on CTV

· Toronto vs. Columbus at 8 p.m. ET on TSN

Friday, April 21

· Chicago vs. Toronto at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, April 22

· Vancouver vs. Portland at 4 p.m. ET on CTV

Friday, April 28

· Houston vs. Toronto at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, April 29

· Vancouver vs. Montreal at 3 p.m. ET on CTV

Wednesday, May 3

· Orlando vs. Toronto at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Friday, May 5

· Vancouver vs. Colorado at 10 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, May 6

· Toronto vs. Seattle at 4 p.m. ET on CTV

Wednesday, May 10

· Toronto vs. Columbus at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Friday, May 12

· Vancouver vs. Houston at 9 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, May 13

· Minnesota vs. Toronto at 3 p.m. ET on CTV

Friday, May 19

· Toronto vs. New York Red Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, May 20

· Kansas City vs. Vancouver at 7 p.m. ET on TSN

Friday, May 26

· Columbus vs. Toronto FC at 7 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, May 27

· DC vs. Vancouver at 7 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, June 3

· Atlanta vs. Vancouver at 5:30 p.m. ET on TSN

· Toronto vs. New England at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, June 17

· DC vs. Toronto at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

· Dallas vs. Vancouver at 10 p.m. ET on TSN

Friday, June 23

· New England vs. Toronto at 8 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, June 24

· Vancouver vs. Minnesota at 8 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, July 1

· DC vs. Montreal at 7 p.m. ET on TSN

· Vancouver vs. Chicago at 7 p.m. ET on TSN

· Toronto vs. Dallas at 7 p.m. ET on TSN

Wednesday, July 5

· Toronto vs. Orlando at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

· New York FC vs. Vancouver at 10 p.m. ET on TSN

Wednesday, July 19

· Toronto vs. New York FC at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

· Vancouver vs. LA at 10:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, July 22

· Colorado vs. Toronto at 7 p.m. ET on TSN

Sunday, July 23

· Portland vs. Vancouver at 6 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, July 29

· Vancouver vs. Dallas at 8 p.m. ET on TSN

Sunday, July 30

· New York vs. Toronto at 2 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, August 5

· Toronto vs. DC at 7 p.m. ET on TSN

· Vancouver vs. Colorado at 10 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, August 12

· Portland vs. Toronto at 6 p.m. ET on TSN

· Vancouver vs. New England at 8 p.m. ET on TSN

Wednesday, August 16

· Chicago vs. Montreal at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, August 19

· Toronto vs. Chicago at 8 p.m. ET on TSN

· Houston vs. Vancouver at 10 p.m. ET on TSN

Wednesday, August 23

· Philadelphia vs. Toronto at 8 p.m. ET on TSN

· Seattle vs. Vancouver at 10 p.m. ET on TSN

Sunday, August 26

· Vancouver vs. Orlando at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Sunday, August 27

· Toronto vs. Montreal at 4:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, Sept. 9

· San Jose vs. Toronto at 5 p.m. ET on TSN

· Salt Lake vs. Vancouver at 10 p.m. ET on TSN

Wednesday, Sept. 13

· Minnesota vs. Vancouver at 10 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, Sept. 16

· Columbus vs. Vancouver at 7 p.m. ET on TSN

· Toronto vs. LA at 10:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Wednesday, Sept. 20

· Montreal vs. Toronto at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, Sept. 23

· Toronto vs. New England at 5 p.m. ET on TSN

· Colorado vs. Vancouver at 10 p.m. ET on TSN

Wednesday, Sept. 27

· New York vs. Montreal at 7:30 p.m. ET on TSN

· Vancouver vs. Seattle at 10:30 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, Sept. 30

· New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto at 7 p.m. ET on TSN

· Vancouver vs. Kansas City at 9 p.m. ET on TSN

Saturday, Oct. 7

· Vancouver vs. New York Red Bulls at 5 p.m. ET on TSN

Sunday, Oct. 15

· Montreal vs. Toronto at 3 p.m. ET on TSN

· San Jose vs. Vancouver at 5 p.m. ET on TSN

Sunday, Oct. 22 (MLS DECISION DAY)

· New England vs. Montreal at 4 p.m. ET on TSN

· Toronto vs. Atlanta at 4 p.m. ET on TSN

· Vancouver vs. Portland at 4 p.m. ET on TSN

*Schedule subject to change