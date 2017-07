TORONTO – Featuring a record 24 NBA teams and headlined by a slate of 2017 NBA DRAFT first round picks including top three selections Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, and Jayson Tatum, the MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE begins tonight and TSN Digital properties have fans covered with all 67 games available to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO app. Coverage begins with the Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans tonight, Friday, July 7 at 6 p.m. ET and continues throughout the competition before culminating with the championship game on July 17 (see below or visit TSN.ca for a complete broadcast schedule).

TSN GO’s coverage of the MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE is highlighted by every Toronto Raptors game, featuring prospects Jakob Poeltl, Kennedy Meeks, and 2016 NBA D-League Finals MVP Pascal Siakam. Schedule highlights also include Lonzo Ball and Jayson Tatum showcasing the future of one of the NBA’s most storied rivalries with the Boston Celtics taking on the LA Lakers on Saturday, July 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET, and a rematch of the 2017 NBA FINALS with the Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, July 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

TSN.ca and TSN GO complement game coverage with highlights, must-see clips and game recaps. Coverage of the MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE is available for live streaming to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN GO mobile app.

TSN GO provides TSN subscribers with live streaming coverage of TSN’s five national feeds – TSN1, TSN2, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5 – plus bonus content from TSN’s massive roster of 60+ championship events. Available on all digital platforms including desktop and laptops at TSN.ca/Live, and via iOS and Android devices through the TSN GO mobile app, TSN subscribers who authenticate using their television service provider account username and password can access TSN’s industry-leading content nationwide.

Broadcast Schedule

See below or visit TSN.ca for a complete schedule* for TSN GO’s live coverage of the MGM RESORTS NBA SUMMER LEAGUE. All games are broadcast on TSN GO.

Friday, July 7

Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans at 6 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:30 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks at 8 p.m. ET

LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET

Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 8

Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies at 4 p.m. ET

Dallas Mavericks vs. Chicago Bulls at 4:30 p.m. ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz at 6 p.m. ET

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at 6:30 p.m. ET

Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. ET

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET

Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at 10 p.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors at 10:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 9

Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans at 4 p.m. ET

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks at 4:30 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. ET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets at 6:30 p.m. ET

Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers at 8 p.m. ET

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics at 8:30 p.m. ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Supers at 10:30 p.m. ET

Monday, July 10

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls at 4 p.m. ET

Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards at 4:30 p.m. ET

Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans at 6 p.m. ET

Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns at 6:30 p.m. ET

Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors at 8 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:30 p.m. ET

LA Clippers vs. Milwaukee Bucks at 10 p.m. ET

LA Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, July 11

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers at 4 p.m. ET

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies at 4:30 p.m. ET

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. ET

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics at 6:30 p.m. ET

Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 12

Playoffs, First Round beginning at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 13

Playoffs, Second Round beginning at 4 p.m. ET

Friday, July 14

Consolation Round beginning at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 15

Quarter-finals beginning at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 16

Semifinals beginning at 6 p.m. ET

Monday, July 17

Championship Game at 10 p.m. ET

*Schedule subject to change