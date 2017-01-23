Bell Let's Talk Day 2017 is on Wednesday and Canada's groundbreaking mental health initiative offers new ways for Canadians everywhere to get engaged and drive Bell's funding of mental health care, research, anti-stigma and workplace initiatives across Canada.

Bell Let's Talk Day donations are fully funded by Bell directly based on engagement by Canadians in the cause. Throughout Wednesday, Bell donates 5 cents to Canadian mental health programs for each of these interactions on Bell Let's Talk Day at no extra charge to participants:

- Every text message, mobile and long distance call made by Bell Canada and Bell Aliant customers.

- Twitter: Every tweet using #BellLetsTalk

- Facebook: Every view of the Bell Let's Talk Day video at Facebook.com/BellLetsTalk

- Instagram: Every post using #BellLetsTalk

- Snapchat: Every use of the Bell Let's Talk Snapchat geofilter

Bell Let's Talk Day 2016 set new records for participation with 125.9 million messages of support, growing Bell's funding for Canadian mental health by $6,295,764.75. With approximately 598,383,571 million such interactions by Canadians over the last six Bell Let's Talk Days, Bell's total commitment to mental health, including an original $50 million anchor donation, has climbed to $79,919,178.55 – well on the way to Bell's target of at least $100 million by the end of 2020.



Five simple ways to help end the stigma:

You can help end the stigma with five simple ways developed by Dr. Heather Stuart, the Bell Mental Health and Anti-Stigma Research Chair at Queen's University:

- Language matters – pay attention to the words you use about mental illness

- Educate yourself – learn, know and talk more, understand the signs

- Be kind – small acts of kindness speak a lot

- Listen and ask – sometimes it's best to just listen

- Talk about it – start a dialogue, break the silence

Features, stories and ititiatives for Bell Let's Talk Day:

TSN Original: The Sound of Thunder - Trailer The suicide epidemic of Cross Lake has broken the hearts of Northern Manitoba’s Pimicikamak Cree Nation, and the search for any type of hope that can reach the fragile youth has taken on much more of an importance. Here's a preview of this TSN Original in support of Bell Let's Talk.

Helping grow the conversation on Canadian campuses:

Bell Let's Talk, Canadian universities and Atlantic University Sport (AUS), Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec (RSEQ), Ontario University Athletics (OUA), and Canada West Universities Athletic Association (CWUAA) today announced a national student initiative to promote mental health on campuses across Canada. More...

TSN's Bell Let's Talk Ambassador: Michael Landsberg speaks publicly about his personal battle with depression and considers his ability to help reduce the stigma of mental illness as his most important professional calling. You can follow him on Twitter at @HeyLandsberg.

A Personal Story: TSN Reporter Paul Hollingsworth lost his brother Bryce to suicide 26 years ago. Today, Paul dedicates much of his time reaching out to others and talking about mental health - what Bell Let's Talk is all about.

A look back at Bell Let's Talk Day 2016:

Babcock discusses his role as Bell Let's Talk ambassador Last year when he was with the Red Wings, Mike Babcock decided he wanted to join the conversation about mental health. This year, the Maple Leafs head coach is a Bell Let's Talk ambassador. He sat down with Michael Landsberg recently to discuss what he's learned.

Bell Let's Talk: Mike Babcock Mike Babcock, who has been touched by mental illness in his personal life, talks about how he doesn't associate mental weakness with mental illness.

Bell Let's Talk: Dwane Casey Dwane Casey, head coach of the Toronto Raptors, explains to Michael Landsberg why it's important to him to understand mental illness and why he would want any player to approach him that's struggling.

Bell Let's Talk: Mike Tyson Mike Tyson shocked Michael Landsberg with his honesty about his struggles with alcohol and depression, and says it's alright to seek the help you need without it making feel you bad about yourself.

Bell Let's Talk: Stephane Richer On October 15th, 2009, Stephane Richer opened up about his depression and it changed Michael Landsberg's life.