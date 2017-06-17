Former champion Holm ends three-fight skid

After losing three fights in a row, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm bounced back with a win this weekend in the main event of the UFC Fight Night at the Singapore Indoor Arena in Kallang, Singapore.

Holm knocked out Bethe Correia in devastating fashion with a head kick that was eerily similar to the one she landed on Ronda Rousey in 2015 to win the UFC bantamweight championship and hand Rousey her first career loss. The kick, which earned Holm a Performance of the Night bonus, landed at 1:09 of the third round.

While Holm did not discuss what she thought would be next for her during her post-fight interview, her manager, Lenny Fresquez, told MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani that Holm planned to wait for her “rightful” title shot in either the bantamweight or featherweight division.

Bonuses and Attendance

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Correia had only a few fights finish by stoppage and there were only a handful of fighters who qualified for a Performance of the Night bonus.

The Fight of the Night bonus went to Li Jingliang and Frank Camacho, who fought to a decision in a closely contested fight. The two Performance of the Night bonuses went to Holm, for her aforementioned head-kick victory over Correia, and Ulka Sasaki, who was a huge underdog and scored a come-from-behind victory over Justin Scoggins via rear naked choke.

Attendance for this event was 8,414 with a live gate of $1,160,793 (Singapore currency).

The next event is UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee, which takes place at the Chesapeake Energy Center in Oklahoma City next Sunday, June 25, and is headlined by a lightweight fight between Michael Chiesa and Kevin Lee. The main card airs at 9 p.m. ET on TSN5.

Cyborg gets her opponent

Cristiane “Cyborg” Santos appears to finally have an opponent for UFC 214.

Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting says that the UFC is close to announcing in the coming days that Cyborg will face Invicta featherweight champion Megan Anderson for the women’s featherweight title at the event, which takes place at the Honda Center in Anaheim on July 29.

If this is a title fight, it is expected that champion Germaine de Randamie will either be stripped of the title or has voluntarily agreed to vacate it.

This fight would be the second title fight on UFC 214, which is headlined by champion Daniel Cormier facing Jon Jones for the light heavyweight championship.

Super fight between Mayweather and McGregor is official

What happens when one of the best pound-for-pound mixed martial artists tries their hand at boxing against one of the greatest boxers in history? We’ll find out on August 26, when UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor faces Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a 12-round boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight will be contested at 154 pounds.

“I think it’s going to be the biggest fight ever, in the history of fights,” UFC president Dana White told TSN.

White also told TSN that he felt the fight would break the North American pay-per-view record.

Showtime released the details of the broadcasting team for the fight, which includes Canadian Mauro Ranallo providing play-by-play, Paulie Malignaggi and Leonard Bernstein on colour commentary, Jim Gray as the reporter, Brian Custer as the studio host and Steve Farhood as the unofficial scorer.

The fight is being promoted by Mayweather Promotions and is not being co-promoted by the UFC. It will be available on Showtime pay-per-view with a price that is yet to be determined.

Mayweather is currently a 6-1 favourite to win.

UFC legend Hughes seriously injured in train accident

UFC Hall of Fame member and former welterweight champion Matt Hughes was seriously injured on Friday when a truck that he was driving was struck by a train in Raymond, Ill., according to an Illinois State Police report.

Hughes was airlifted to a hospital in nearby Springfield.

“Apparently he has head trauma,” UFC president White told ESPN.

According to a statement made by the HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Hughes was stabilized by the trauma team.

Hughes’ longtime manager Monte Cox told MMA Fighting’s Helwani on Saturday that family and doctors are “optimistic and hopeful” about Hughes’ condition.