Longtime Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson will become a free agent when the market opens March 9.

The Vikings announced Tuesday they will not exercise the 2017 option in Peterson's career, making him a free agent when the new league year starts.

“Adrian is an important part of the Minnesota Vikings organization,” said Vikings GM Rick Spielman in a team release. “We will continue to have conversations with his representatives and leave our future options open while determining what is best for both parties moving forward.”

Peterson has been with the Vikings his entire career 10-year career, bu the 31-year-old played just three games for Minnesota last season after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee.

For his career, Peterson has 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns on 2,418 carries, and won the league's MVP award in 2012.