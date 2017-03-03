Brett Lawrie's Chicago White Sox career looks to be coming to an end.

The team announced on Friday that it has requested waivers on the Langley, BC native for the purposes of granting his unconditional release.

Lawrie, 27, appeared in 94 games for the White Sox last season after coming over in a December 2015 trade with the Oakland Athletics. He batted .248 with 12 home runs, 36 runs batted in and an OPS of .723.

The trade to the White Sox was the third trade in Lawrie's short career.

Originally taken with the 16th overall selection in the 2008 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers, Lawrie was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in December 2010 for pitcher Shawn Marcum.

After four seasons with the Jays, Lawrie - along with Kendall Graveman, Sean Nolin and Franklin Barreto - was sent to the A's in exchange for Josh Donaldson in November 2014.

Lawrie had avoided arbitration with the White Sox this past December by agreeing to a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

His best season as a pro came in 2015, his lone year with the A's, when Lawrie hit .260 with 16 home runs, 60 RBI and an OPS of .706.