WINNIPEG — Bryce Gervais broke a 2-2 deadlock on the power play with 3:19 to play in the third period and Pheonix Copley made 35 saves as the Chicago Wolves doubled up the Manitoba Moose 4-2 on Friday in American Hockey League action.

Wade Megan and Morgan Ellis also scored for the AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues (23-12-5) while Kenny Agostino added an empty netter. Andrew Agozzino chipped in with three assists.

Ryan Olsen and Kyle Connor supplied the offence for the Moose (14-17-5), who have dropped five in a row.

Eric Comrie stopped 32-of-35 shots for Winnipeg's AHL partner.

Both teams went 1 for 4 on the power play.