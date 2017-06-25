2h ago
Yanks' Hicks will get MRI after leaving game
The Canadian Press
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks will go on the disabled list after injuring his ribcage on the right side during a check swing in the first inning Sunday.
Hicks was removed from a 7-6 loss to the Texas Rangers before the fifth inning. He was told his recovery would take three to four weeks.
Hicks was 1 for 2 in the game, lifting his average this season to .290 with a .398 on-base percentage. Hicks has 10 home runs and 37 RBIs, and general manager Brian Cashman has said he should be an All-Star candidate.
Manager Joe Girardi said the Yankees might activate outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury from the disabled list for a game against the Chicago White Sox on Monday. Ellsbury has been out since May 24 with a concussion but played his second minor league rehab game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
New York was also without second baseman Starlin Castro, who got a shot in his wrist Saturday. Girardi said the wrist has bothered Castro for six weeks, but added that it's "not a serious injury."