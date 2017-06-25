New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks will go on the disabled list after injuring his ribcage on the right side during a check swing in the first inning Sunday.

Hicks was removed from a 7-6 loss to the Texas Rangers before the fifth inning. He was told his recovery would take three to four weeks.

Hicks was 1 for 2 in the game, lifting his average this season to .290 with a .398 on-base percentage. Hicks has 10 home runs and 37 RBIs, and general manager Brian Cashman has said he should be an All-Star candidate.

Manager Joe Girardi said the Yankees might activate outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury from the disabled list for a game against the Chicago White Sox on Monday. Ellsbury has been out since May 24 with a concussion but played his second minor league rehab game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

New York was also without second baseman Starlin Castro, who got a shot in his wrist Saturday. Girardi said the wrist has bothered Castro for six weeks, but added that it's "not a serious injury."