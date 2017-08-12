39m ago
Yanks' Montgomery avoids scare in BP
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Red Sox 4, Yankees 5
New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery was struck in the head with a ball during batting practice prior to the game against the Boston Red Sox.
FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported that Montgomery was hit in the right side of his head while he signed autographs.
Montgomery is scheduled to pitch for the Yankees Sunday. However, Rosenthal is reporting that Montgomery will be okay.
In 115.2 innings so far this year, the 24-year-old is 7-6 with an ERA of 4.05.