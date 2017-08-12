New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery was struck in the head with a ball during batting practice prior to the game against the Boston Red Sox.

FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reported that Montgomery was hit in the right side of his head while he signed autographs.

Jordan Montgomery, tomorrow's starting pitcher for #Yankees, was struck by ball on right side of head while signing autographs during BP. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 12, 2017

Montgomery is scheduled to pitch for the Yankees Sunday. However, Rosenthal is reporting that Montgomery will be okay.

Montgomery stayed on #Yankees' bench for a few minutes holding a towel to his head, then went into clubhouse. Awaiting update. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 12, 2017

According to a #Yankees official, it appears that Montgomery will be Ok. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 12, 2017

In 115.2 innings so far this year, the 24-year-old is 7-6 with an ERA of 4.05.