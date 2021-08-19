TSN, CTV and CTV2 are Canada's home for football on television, and the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada. Check out our broadcast schedule below for this season's slate of games, and come back regularly for updated broadcast information. The NFL Lives Here.

NFL Preseason on TSN Date Time (ET) Matchup Feed Friday, August 20 8pm Chiefs vs. Cardinals TSN2 Monday, August 23 8pm Jaguars vs. Saints TSN1/4 (JIP TSN3/5 (8:30pm) Sunday, August 29 4pm Dolphins vs. Bengals TSN2 Sunday, August 29 8pm Browns vs. Falcons TSN2

Schedule subject to change