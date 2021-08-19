11h ago
2021-22 NFL Broadcast Schedule
TSN, CTV and CTV2 are Canada's home for football on television, and the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada. Check out our broadcast schedule below for this season's slate of games, and come back regularly for updated broadcast information. The NFL Lives Here.
NFL Preseason on TSN
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Feed
|Friday, August 20
|8pm
|Chiefs vs. Cardinals
|TSN2
|Monday, August 23
|8pm
|Jaguars vs. Saints
|TSN1/4 (JIP TSN3/5 (8:30pm)
|Sunday, August 29
|4pm
|Dolphins vs. Bengals
|TSN2
|Sunday, August 29
|8pm
|Browns vs. Falcons
|TSN2
Schedule subject to change