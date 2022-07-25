TSN, CTV and CTV2 are Canada's home for football on television, and the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada. Check out our broadcast schedule below for this season's slate of games all the way up to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, and come back regularly for updated broadcast information. The NFL Lives Here.

Each Sunday during the season, fans who subscribe to TSN and RDS can access NFL RedZone through the network’s leading digital platforms – including TSN.ca, RDS.ca, the TSN app, and the RDS app.

This page will be updated as any changes to NFL programming on CTV, TSN, and RDS are confirmed.

2022 NFL Preseason on TSN Broadcast Schedule Date Pre-Game Time (ET) Matchup Network Thursday, August 4 8pm Jaguars vs. Raiders (Hall of Fame Game) TSN2 Thursday, August 18 7pm 8pm Bears vs. Seahawks TSN Sunday, August 21 8pm Ravens vs. Cardinals TSN Monday, August 22 7pm 8pm Falcons vs. Jets TSN Thursday, August 25 8:15pm 49ers vs. Texans TSN Sunday, August 28 4:30pm Lions vs. Steelers TSN

Schedule subject to change