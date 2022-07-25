10h ago
2022-23 NFL on TSN/CTV Broadcast Schedule
TSN, CTV and CTV2 are Canada's home for football on television, and the exclusive broadcast partner of the NFL in Canada. Check out our broadcast schedule below for this season's slate of games, and come back regularly for updated broadcast information all the way up to Super Bowl LVII. The NFL Lives Here.
Each Sunday during the season, fans who subscribe to TSN and RDS can access NFL RedZone through the network’s leading digital platforms – including TSN.ca, RDS.ca, the TSN app, and the RDS app.
This page will be updated as any changes to NFL programming on CTV, TSN, and RDS are confirmed.
2022 NFL Preseason on TSN Broadcast Schedule
|Date
|Pre-Game
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Thursday, August 4
|8pm
|Jaguars vs. Raiders (Hall of Fame Game)
|TSN2
|Thursday, August 18
|7pm
|8pm
|Bears vs. Seahawks
|TSN
|Sunday, August 21
|8pm
|Ravens vs. Cardinals
|TSN
|Monday, August 22
|7pm
|8pm
|Falcons vs. Jets
|TSN
|Thursday, August 25
|8:15pm
|49ers vs. Texans
|TSN
|Sunday, August 28
|4:30pm
|Lions vs. Steelers
|TSN
Schedule subject to change