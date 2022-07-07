1h ago
NHL DRAFT: Jets select McGroarty at No. 14
The 2022 NHL Draft is underway from the Bell Centre in Montreal. Follow TSN.ca for all of the picks from the opening round.

Jets select McGroarty with the No. 14 pick of the draft
The Winnipeg Jets selected forward Rutger McGroarty with the 14th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on Thursday.
Blackhawks select Nazar 13th overall
The Chicago Blackhawks selected forward Frank Nazar with the 13th pick of the 2022 NHL Draft.
Nazar scored 28 goals and added 42 assists in 36 games for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
Blue Jackets take Mateychuk with the 12th pick
The Columbus Blue Jackets selected defenceman Denton Mateychuk with the 12th overall selection of the NHL Draft.
Mateychuk scored 13 goals with 64 points for the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League last season.
Coyotes select Geekie with the 11th overall pick
The Arizona Coyotes chose Conor Geekie with the 11th pick of the NHL Draft on Thursday.
Geekie played in 63 games last season for the Winnipeg Ice and scored 24 goals with 70 points last season in the Western Hockey League.
Ducks pick Mintyukov with the No. 10 selection
The Anaheim Ducks selected defenceman Pavel Mintyukov with the 10th selection of the 2022 NHL Draft.
Mintyukov appeared in 67 games last season for the Saginaw Spirit of the Ontario Hockey League and posted 17 goals and 45 assists.
Sabres take Savoie with No. 9 pick
The Buffalo Sabres chose forward Matthew Savoie with the No. 9 pick in the NHL Draft.
Savoie scored 35 goals and added 55 assists in 65 games for the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League.
Red Wings take Kasper at No. 8
The Detroit Red Wings picked centre Marco Kasper with the eighth selection of the NHL Draft.
Kasper scored seven goals with 11 points in 46 games for Rogle of the Swedish Hockey League.
Blackhawks pick Korchinski with the No. 7 pick
The Chicago Blackhawks picked defenceman Kevin Korchinski with the seventh selection of the NHL Draft.
Korchinski appeared in 67 games for the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League and scored four goals with 61 assists last season.
Blue Jackets select Jiricek with the No. 6 pick
The Columbus Blue Jackets drafted defenceman David Jiricek sixth overall in the 2022 NHL Draft..
Jiricek contributed five goals and 11 points for Plzen of the Czech Extraliga last season.
Flyers take Gauthier with fifth pick
The Philadelphia Flyers chose forward Cutter Gauthier with the fifth selection of the 2022 NHL Draft.
Gauthier appeared in 54 games for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program last season and scored 34 goals with 31 assists.
Kraken select Wright at No. 4
The Seattle Kraken selected centre Shane Wright with the fourth pick of the 2022 NHL Draft on Thursday.
Wright, 18, had 32 goals and 94 points in 63 games in 2021-22 with the Kingston Frontenacs.
Coyotes take Cooley with the No. 3 selection
The Arizona Coyotes drafted centre Logan Cooley with the third pick of the 2022 NHL Draft on Thursday.
Cooley scored 27 goals and added 48 assists in 51 games with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program last season.
Devils pick Nemec at No. 2
The New Jersey Devils selected defenceman Simon Nemec with the second pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on Thursday.
Nemec appeared in 39 games last season for HK Nitra of the Slovak Extraliga and scored a goal with 25 assists.
Canadiens select Slafkovsky at No. 1
The Montreal Canadiens selected winger Juraj Slafkovsky with the first overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on Thursday.
Slafkovsky, 18, had five goals and 10 points in 31 games last season with TPS in SM Liiga.
He represented Slovakia at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, winning bronze and tournament MVP after scoring seven goals in seven games. At the 2022 World Championship, he had three goals and nine points in seven games.
This is the first time Montreal has drafted first overall since selecting Doug Wickenheiser in 1980 and the first time a Slovak-born player has been taken with the first pick.