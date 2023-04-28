2023 CFL Draft: Barker’s Top 5 prospects at each position

With the 2022 season in the rear-view mirror and the Ottawa Redblacks days away from being on the clock with the first overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft, CFL on TSN analyst Jim Barker takes an in-depth look at the incoming draft class and the top 5 prospects available at each position.

Watch the first two rounds of the 2023 CFL Draft Tuesday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT LIVE on TSN 1/3, TSN.ca, and the TSN App, with rounds 3-8 streaming on TSN+.

The Edmonton Elks hold the second overall pick and are followed by the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The Calgary Stampeders obtained the fourth overall pick after trading the rights to quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, who pick sixth after the Montreal Alouettes.

The Als are on the clock again at pick No. 7 thanks to the BC Lions who sent them the pick in exchange for quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers pick eighth and the Lions close out the first round.

The defending Grey Cup Champion Toronto Argonauts do not have a first-round pick, as they dealt it to the Lions to acquire Canadian linebacker Jordan Williams.

Wide Receivers

Jared Wayne - University of Pittsburgh

Barker: This is the best WR in the draft. He is not super fast but runs well enough and moves smoothly on the field. Wayne will get an NFL shot and because of his size may make it, but he is not natural catching the ball downfield and at times will body catch. He is an exceptional blocker; he is also a very effective run-after-the-catch guy and rarely caught from behind.

Cole Tucker - Northern Illinois University

Barker: This guy is a football player. He is not overly fast or exceptionally quick but he is 'fast enough' and 'quick enough'. He has a great understanding of the game and just gets open and has very reliable hands; he is also a returner that can get you through the game.

Clark Barnes - University of Guelph

Barker: (He) lacks explosiveness and is not physical in his play. He runs okay but lacks the burst needed to be viable at the next level. (He) has history as a punt returner, but I haven't seen any spot quickness that indicates he might be good at that.

Jeremy Murphy - Concordia University

Barker: He doesn’t run very well, but he catches everything – although not a 50-50 guy. He is an above-average blocker and runs good routes. He just doesn’t run them as fast as you'd like to see.

Richard Burton - Queen's University

Barker: [Burton] has some spot quickness and is pretty good after the catch. He plays faster than he actually is. (He is a) willing blocker, not necessarily a physical blocker. He has natural hands and can make contested catches; solid backup in our league.

Running Backs

Chase Brown - University of Illinois

Barker: Has great vision and explosiveness. (He is) not a burner but fast enough always. Catches the ball effectively out of the backfield. The first guy rarely makes the tackle on him.

Jonathan Rosery - University of Alberta

Barker: An average-sized RB that has no qualities that suggest he may eventually be a player in our league. Average quickness, average top end, and average vision – but he is a playmaker. He has above-average instincts and is okay as a blocker. 32.5 in vertical.

Adam Williams - University of Toronto

Barker: A nice-sized back that can also detach as he played some WR at the East-West Bowl. An above-average blocker and seems to have that knack for always falling forward.

Bertrand Beaulieu - University of Montreal

Barker: Big, good-looking back that is the best protector in the group. He runs a bit high but always falls forward. He doesn’t have a great burst or explosive speed, but is solid and is one of the few backs in this draft that can most likely play specials. 26.5 in vertical.

Juwan Jeffrey - University of Guelph

Barker: Very small RB that may be better suited to be a slot WR. Has exceptional spot quickness and good acceleration. A bad blocker due to size issues; his only chance is as a slot and he is green as grass as a WR. 35.5 in vertical.

Defensive Backs

Sydney Brown - University of Illinois

Barker: A sure-fire NFL guy that will never play a down in our league

Jonathan Sutherland - Penn State University

Barker: The top available defensive player in the draft in my opinion. He can play SAM or FS and could fill in as a HB or C if needed even though man coverage is not what he is best at. He is aggressive against the run and very instinctive in zone. He is a late draft guy or an undrafted FA.

Jaxon Ford - University of Regina

Barker: A decent-sized FS with excellent movement skills. He has very good instincts and will be a great special teamer. He is an above-average tackler and sees the field well.

Jake Kelly - Bishops University

Barker: Athletic but smallish FS. He has the athleticism to fill in at C or HB but not as physical as you might like at FS. He was the best DB on the field at the East-West Bowl. He has above-average feet and change of direction and great catch up speed; he is an interesting guy but his lack of size will hurt him on teams; 40.5 in vertical.

Lucas Cormier - Mt. Allison University

Barker: A good-sized safety that plays all over the field. His downside is that he is strictly a FS as his cover skills and skills in the box aren't good enough. His movement skills and ability to get off blocks are just average, but his ball skills are outstanding. 35 in vertical.

Linebackers

Michael Brodrique - University of Montreal

Barker: Very instinctive LB that is athletic enough to play at the next level. He diagnoses and plays downhill when needed. He is patient and allows things to develop but has better than average anticipation. 34.5 in vertical.

Matt Dean - York University

Barker: Diagnoses plays with patience and plays downhill; not very physical but covers more ground than 44. Is a solid USPORTS LB with no special qualities. 34.5 in vertical.

Josh White - University of Regina

Barker: one of the better true WILL linebackers I've seen in the USPORTS. He is pretty good in coverage but is solid in the box and plays LB downhill. He is instinctive and has a feel for getting to the right spot. (He) should be a quality special teamer. 33 in vertical.

James Peter - University of Ottawa

Barker: Moves pretty well and is decent in coverage. (He) plays downhill but not as instinctive as others. He will play special teams for sure in our league. 34 in vertical.

Markcus Jean-Loescher - St. Mary’s University

Barker: A very instinctive LB that I loved at the East-West Bowl. He plays downhill and is very quick reacting; excellent tackler in the open field, this guy who would be an outstanding special teams guy. Just a little undersized, but a legitimate player; however, a vertical of 31 at the second combine after a 29.5.

Offensive Line

Sidy Sow - Eastern Michigan University

Barker: A rugged inside player with above-average movement skills and a physical presence that makes him worthy of being No. 1 overall in the position. Excellent run blocker that moves well in traffic and can execute on the second level. At times he is a bit slow on re-direct but he is possibly too good to ever play in our league.

Matthew Bergeron - Syracuse

Barker: Starter since his freshman year he started his career at RT and for the last two years has played left. He was named Second-Team All-ACC and will most likely be best at guard in the CFL. He is not real athletic but is a very good run blocker. A bit top-heavy in pass protection so being inside may help his anchor – he struggles to anchor vs. a bull rush. He possesses NFL size so he will likely get some legitimate looks in the NFL and may be a lower-round draft pick.

Phil Grohovac - Western University

Barker: Although he is on the ground a little more than he should be, he plays with an edge and has good size and build for the position. He is an above-average run blocker at the point of attack and on the second level is very efficient. He consistently finishes blocks and is always looking for more. Mostly short sets in pass protection and has trouble re-directing.

Dontae Bull - Fresno State University

Barker: I think he will need to play inside in our league as wide edge rushers are difficult for him. He is a mauler in run blocking but not great on the second level. He overextends often as a result of not being able to set properly due to balance issues. He could be a dominant inside guy when he can play in a phone booth but may have leverage issues as at times outside he has a tendency to lose leverage and has trouble maintaining his base.

Theo Grant - Queen's University

Barker: An undersized but athletic tackle. He has good feet and can get where he wants to. He consistently plays balanced and finishes. He can re-direct and seems to handle bull rushes with a solid base. He looks small and may not be strong enough to play tackle in the CFL.

Defensive Line

Tavius Robinson - Ole Miss

Barker: Sure-fire NFL guy.

Francis Bemiy - Southern Utah University

Barker: Playing DE and has good first-step quickness with a change of direction better than most his size. He is a naturally lean guy that uses his hands effectively; inside this guy can play for sure right now. Plays with a low center of gravity. 33 in vertical.

Lwal Uguak - TCU

Barker: Plays a bit high but runs well for a big guy. He lacks great first-step quickness but has some open-field agility and seems to have some explosiveness.

Lake Korte-Moore - University of British Columbia

Barker: Ottawa kid from UBC. (He is a) decent edge rusher with a pretty good change of direction. Runs well enough to play special teams. He struggles to get off blocks and just doesn't make a lot of plays. 35 in vertical.

Tanner Schmekel - University of Regina

Barker: A very active interior guy who never seems to get blocked. He is short but has excellent feet and knows what he is doing; consistently pressures the passer with good hands and quick feet. He has a strong upper body.