2023 PointsBet Invitational - Scores/Schedule

Women's Event

2023 PointsBet Invitational Bracket- Women

Sweep 16

Wednesday, September 27 at 2pm Et/11am PT

(No. 4) Team Lawes vs. (No. 13) Team Marks

(No. 5) Team Grandy vs. (No. 12) Team Duncan

(No. 1) Team Einarson vs. (No. 16) Team Zimmerman

(No. 8) Team Skrlik vs. (No. 9) Team Inglis

Thursday, September 28 at 2pm ET/11am PT

(No. 6) Team Black vs. (No. 11) Team Martin

(No. 3) Team Jones vs. (No. 14) Team Plett

(No. 2) Team Homan vs. (No. 15) Team Park

(No. 7) Team Ladouceur vs. (No. 10) Team Gray-Withers

Elite 8

Friday, September 29 at 11:30am ET/8:30am PT

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Final Four

Saturday, September 30 at 12pm ET/9am PT

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Championship Game

Sunday, October 1 at 12pm ET/9am PT

TBD vs. TBD

Men's Event

2023 PointsBet Invitational - Men

Sweep 16

Wednesday, September 27 at 7pm ET/4pm PT

(No. 4) Team Koe vs. (No. 13) Team Kleiter

(No. 5) Team Carruthers vs. (No. 12) Team Tao

(No. 1) Team Gushue vs. (No. 16) Team Balsdon

(No. 8) Team Epping vs. (No. 9) Team Wiebe

Thursday, September 28 at 7pm ET/4pm PT

(No. 6) Team Sturmay vs. (No. 11) Team Howard

(No. 3) Team Dunstone vs. (No. 14) Team Mooibroek

(No. 2) Team Bottcher vs. (No. 15) Team Dobson

(No. 7) Team Sluchinski vs. (No. 10) Team McEwen

Elite 8

Friday, September 29 at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm PT

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Final Four

Saturday, September 30 at 5pm ET/2pm PT

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Championship Game

Sunday, October 1 at 5pm ET/2pm PT

TBD vs. TBD