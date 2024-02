Get +More Speed with F1 companion feeds featuring On-Board Cameras, a Driver Tracker and a Pit Lane view, only on TSN+.

Watch it all on TSN's Multiplex, with up to 6 simultaneous streams, so you don't miss a second of the action!

2024 Broadcast Schedule Event Date Time (ET) Network Bahrain Grand Prix Practice Thursday, February 29, 2024 9:45am TSN2 Qualifying Friday, March 1, 2024 10:55am TSN5 Race Saturday, March 2, 2024 9:55am TSN1/5 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Practice Thursday, March 7, 2024 11:45am TSN Qualifying Friday, March 8, 2024 11:55am TSN Race Saturday, March 9, 2024 11:55am TSN Australian Grand Prix Practice Friday, March 22, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, March 23, 2024 TBD TSN Race Saturday, March 23, 2024 11:55pm TSN Japanese Grand Prix* Practice Friday, April 5, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, April 6, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, April 7, 2024 12:55am TSN Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Shootout Friday, April 19, 2024 TBD TSN Sprint Race Saturday, April 20, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, April 20, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, April 21, 2024 2:55am TSN Miami Grand Prix Sprint Shootout Friday, May 3, 2024 TBD TSN Sprint Race Saturday, May 4, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, May 4, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, May 5, 2024 3:55pm TSN Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Practice Friday, May 17, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, May 18, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, May 19, 2024 8:55am TSN Monaco Grand Prix Practice Friday, May 24, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, May 25, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, May 26, 2024 8:55am TSN Canadian Grand Prix Practice Friday, June 7, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, June 8, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, June 9, 2024 1:55pm TSN Spanish Grand Prix Practice Friday, June 21, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, June 22, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, June 23, 2024 8:55am TSN Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout Friday, June 28, 2024 TBD TSN Sprint Race Saturday, June 29, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, June 29, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, June 30, 2024 8:55am TSN British Grand Prix Practice Friday, July 5, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, July 6, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, July 7, 2024 9:55am TSN Hungarian Grand Prix Practice Friday, July 19, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, July 20, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, July 21, 2024 8:55am TSN Belgian Grand Prix Practice Friday, July 26, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, July 27, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, July 28, 2024 8:55am TSN Dutch Grand Prix Practice Friday, August 23, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, August 24, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, August 25, 2024 8:55am TSN Italian Grand Prix Practice Friday, August 30, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, August 31, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, September 1, 2024 8:55am TSN Azerbaijan Grand Prix Practice Friday, September 13, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, September 14, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, September 15, 2024 6:55am TSN Singapore Grand Prix Practice Friday, September 20, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, September 21, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, September 22, 2024 7:55am TSN United States Grand Prix Sprint Shootout Friday, October 18, 2024 TBD TSN Sprint Race Saturday, October 19, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, October 19, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, October 20, 2024 2:55pm TSN Mexico City Grand Prix* Practice Friday, October 25, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, October 26, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, October 27, 2024 3:55pm TSN Sao Paolo Grand Prix** Sprint Shootout Friday, November 1, 2024 TBD TSN Sprint Race Saturday, November 2, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, November 2, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, November 3, 2024 11:55am TSN Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice Friday, November 22, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, November 23, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, November 24, 2024 12:55am TSN Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Shootout Friday, November 29, 2024 TBD TSN Sprint Race Saturday, November 30, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, November 30, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, December 1, 2024 11:55am TSN Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice Friday, December 6, 2024 TBD TSN Qualifying Saturday, December 7, 2024 TBD TSN Race Sunday, December 8, 2024 7:55am TSN

2024 TSN+ Streaming Schedule Event (Time ET) Bonus Feed Driver Network Bahrain



Practice 1 (Feb. 29: 6:20am)

Practice 2 (Feb. 29: 9:50am)

Practice 3 (Mar. 1: 7:20am)

Qualifying (Mar. 1: 10:50am)

Race (Mar. 2: 9:30am) Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 Lewis Hamilton TSN+ Saudi Arabia



Practice 1 (Mar. 7: 8:20am)

Practice 2 (Mar. 7: 11:50am)

Practice 3 (Mar. 8: 8:20am)

Qualifying (Mar. 8: 11:50am)

Race (Mar. 9: 11:30am) Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ Australia



Practice 1 (Mar. 21: 9:20pm)

Practice 2 (Mar. 22: 12:50am)

Practice 3 (Mar. 22: 9:20pm)

Qualifying (Mar. 23: 12:50am)

Race (Mar. 23: 11:30pm) Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ Japan



Practice 1 (Apr. 4: 10:20pm)

Practice 2 (Apr. 5: 1:50am)

Practice 3 (Apr. 5: 10:20pm)

Qualifying (Apr. 6: 1:50am)

Race (Apr. 7: 12:30am) Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ China



Practice 1

Qualifying

Sprint Shootout

Sprint Race

Race Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ Miami



Practice 1

Qualifying

Sprint Shootout

Sprint Race

Race Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ Emilia Romagna



Practice 1

Practice 2

Practice 3

Qualifying

Race Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ Monaco



Practice 1

Practice 2

Practice 3

Qualifying

Race Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ Canada



Practice 1

Practice 2

Practice 3

Qualifying

Race Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ Spain



Practice 1

Practice 2

Practice 3

Qualifying

Race Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ Austria



Practice 1

Qualifying

Sprint Shootout

Sprint Race

Race Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ Great Britain



Practice 1

Practice 2

Practice 3

Qualifying

Race Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ Hungary



Practice 1

Practice 2

Practice 3

Qualifying

Race Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ Belgium



Practice 1

Practice 2

Practice 3

Qualifying

Race Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ Netherlands



Practice 1

Practice 2

Practice 3

Qualifying

Race Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ Italy



Practice 1

Practice 2

Practice 3

Qualifying

Race Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ Azerbaijan



Practice 1

Practice 2

Practice 3

Qualifying

Race Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ Singapore



Practice 1

Practice 2

Practice 3

Qualifying

Race Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ United States



Practice 1

Qualifying

Sprint Shootout

Sprint Race

Race Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ Mexico



Practice 1

Practice 2

Practice 3

Qualifying

Race Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ Brazil



Practice 1

Qualifying

Sprint Shootout

Sprint Race

Race Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ Las Vegas



Practice 1

Practice 2

Practice 3

Qualifying

Race Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ Qatar



Practice 1

Qualifying

Sprint Shootout

Sprint Race

Race Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+ Abu Dhabi



Practice 1

Practice 2

Practice 3

Qualifying

Race Mixed On-Board Camera TSN+ Pit Lane TSN+ Driver Tracker TSN+ Timing Feed TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 1 Lance Stroll TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 2 Max Verstappen TSN+ On-Board Driver Camera 3 TBD TSN+

*Schedule subject to change