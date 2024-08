2024 PointsBet Invitational - Scores/Schedule

Women's Event

Sweep 16

Wednesday, September 25 at 3pm ET/12pm PT

(No. 4) Team Kaitlyn Lawes vs. (No. 13) TBD

(No. 5) Team Selena Sturmay vs. (No. 12) Team Ashley Thevenot

(No. 1) Team Rachel Homan vs. (No. 16) Team Gabby Wood

(No. 8) Team Corryn Brown vs. (No. 9) Team Serena Gray-Withers

Thursday, September 26 at 3pm ET/12pm PT

(No. 6) Team Kate Cameron vs. (No. 11) Team Jolene Campbell

(No. 3) Team Kerri Einarson vs. (No. 14) Team Allyson MacNutt

(No. 2) Chelsea Carey vs. (No. 15) Abby Burgess

(No. 7) Danielle Inglis vs. (No. 10) Kayla Skrlik

Elite 8

Friday, September 27 at 3pm ET/12pm PT

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Final Four

Saturday, September 28 at 3pm ET/12pm PT

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Final

Sunday, September 29 at 12pm ET/9am PT

TBD vs. TBD

Men's Event

Sweep 16

Wednesday, September 25 at 8pm ET/5pm PT

(No. 4) Team Matt Dunstone vs. (No. 13) TBD

(No. 5) Team Kevin Koe vs. (No. 12) Team Josh Bryden

(No. 1) Team Brad Gushue vs. (No. 16) Team Dan Sherrard

(No. 8) Team Rylan Kleiter vs. (No. 9) Team Sam Mooibroek

Thursday, September 26 at 8pm ET/5pm PT

(No. 6) Team Reid Carruthers vs. (No. 11) Team Félix Asselin

(No. 3) Team Mike McEwen vs. (No. 14) Team Kenan Wipf

(No. 2) Team Brad Jacobs vs. (No. 15) Team Jacob Dobson

(No. 7) Team Aaron Sluchinski vs. (No. 10) Team Owen Purcell

Elite 8

Friday, September 27 at 8pm ET/5pm PT

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Final Four

Saturday, September 28 at 10pm ET/7pm PT

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Final

Sunday, September 29 at 5pm ET/2pm PT

TBD vs. TBD