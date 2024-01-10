The Sony Open is the second stop in Hawaii for the PGA Tour and while players will still have the same gorgeous weather and scenery, the Waialae Country Club is very different from last week’s stop at Kapalua.

This week, the course is flat and the fairways not as wide. In fact there is a premium on driving the ball well here as past winners have tended to shine in hitting fairways.

This will be the first full field event of the year so there will be a lot of new names to consider in the selections.

Winner

Ludvig Aberg +1800

Aberg has the tremendous combination of length and accuracy off the tee. He was seventh in Total Driving last week at the Sentry and he should carry that into this week. He also seems confident in his game at this early stage of the season.

Brian Harman +2000

The reigning Open champion has a precise game that seems perfect for this week’s course. Good off the tee and can get exceptionally hot on the greens. As well, he played last week and eight of the last 10 winners of the Sony were in the field at the Sentry.

Top 10

Corey Conners +320

If you want precise off the tee and into the greens, Conners is my favourite pick. His silky smooth swing seems grooved for a top year and he’s finished in the top 15 the last four times he’s played this event.

Sahith Theegala +410

Got his season off to a great start last week with a solid performance at the Sony. This week’s course might not be as good a fit for him but when you’re as hot as he his at the moment, you can score no matter what the layout.

Top 20

Si Woo Kim +175

The defending champion this week, Kim is coming in with good memories. He birdied the last two hole on Sunday to notch his fourth win of his career by a single stroke. He’s gearing up for a run at the Presidents Cup International team and a good finish here would help that.

Andrew Putnman +210

Not a long hitter but a player who gets the ball around, which is what you need at Waialae. He’s had two top-five finishes here and was tied for fourth a year ago.