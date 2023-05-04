Macklin Celebrini of the Chicago Steel was named the 2023 USHL Forward of the Year, the league announced on Thursday.

Celebrini, 16, led the USHL in scoring with 46 goals and 86 points in 50 games.

The Vancouver native is the third player in USHL history to win both Rookie of the Year and Forward of the Year in the same season.

Celebrini is touted to be a top selection in the 2024 NHL Draft and has committed to play for Boston University of the NCAA next season.

The 5-foot-11 forward also represented Canada at the IIHF World under-18 World Championship, where he had six goals and 15 points in seven games, including an the overtime winner in the bronze medal game.