The 2025 CPKC Women's Open tees off Thursday morning from Mississauga Golf and Country Club with a loaded field headlined by one of the game’s young stars.

Charlotte “Lottie” Woad, 21, makes just her third start on the LPGA tour since turning pro and enters the favourite at +750.

Woad already has a win on the LPGA tour this year, winning the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open in her first start as a pro. She followed that up with a tie for eighth at the AIG Women’s Open.

Woad made headlines by winning the 2024 August National Women’s Amateur. She then followed by tying for 23rd in the first major of her career, and since then has finished as the low amateur in three other major championships.

Here is a look at the top 10 in odds:

CPKC Womens Open Odds Name Odds Lottie Woad +750 Jeeno Thitikul +1100 Minjee Lee +1200 Nelly Korda +1600 Akie Iwai +2000 Hae Ran Ryu +2200 Ariya Jutanugarn +2200 Mao Saigo +2200 Megan Khang +2500 Rio Takeda +2500

Having already stacked up nine professional wins before turning 23, Rio Takeda has proven herself as a winner.

Earlier this year, she picked up her second win on the LPGA Tour with a six-shot victory at the Blue Bay LPGA in China and enters this week having made 18 of 20 cuts.

Despite the nine wins, Takeda is still looking for her first in North America, something she almost did at the U.S. Women’s Open with a tie for second at Erin Hills in Hartford, Wis.

Coming off a tie for 23rd at The Standard Portland Classic, Takeda seems to have bounced back nicely from missing the cut at the Women’s Open and could be primed to pick up a win in Canada.

Henderson a +5000 longshot

Also entering this week off a tie for 23rd in Portland is Canadian Brooke Henderson.

The 2025 season has been a down year for Henderson as she enters with just one top 10 in 17 starts.

However, since turning pro in 2015, Henderson has played in this event eight times and has finished outside of the top 25 just once.

The Canadian has also shown in the past that this event can bring out the best in her when she tied for 13th in 2023 despite missing three cuts in her four starts leading into the week.

She enters the week a 50-1 longshot in the outright market as she looks for her first win since January 2023.