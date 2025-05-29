Who will get the call to the hall?

In late June, the Hockey Hall of Fame will announce its newest additions after the Selection Committee meets on June 24.

This year’s class of first-timers is loaded with Duncan Kieth, Zdeno Chara and Joe Thornton headlining to the group of skaters. Carey Price and Tuukka Rask are the most notable goalies eligible for the Hall of Fame for the first time this year.

According to the odds on FanDuel, three first-timers should expect to hear their name called, while Jennifer Botterill could finally get that phone call as well after spending several years on the ballot.

Let’s dive into the betting odds FanDuel has to offer on who may get the call to the hall.

THE FAVOURITES

Who will be Inducted into 2025 Hockey Hall of Fame Name Odds Duncan Keith -950 Zdeno Chara -950 Joe Thornton -950 Jennifer Botterill -950 Carey Price -250

Duncan Keith -950

Keith was the defensive pillar for the Chicago Blackhawks, winning three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

The four-time All-Star skated in 1,256 career NHL games, notching 646 points split between the Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers.

He was a two-time Norris Trophy winner as the NHL’s best defenceman (2010, 2014) and took home the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2015.

With Team Canada, he won two Olympic gold medals (2010, 2014).

Zdeno Chara -950

Standing at 6-foot-9 and weighing 250 pounds, Zdeno Chara’s career is much more decorated than just being the tallest man to play in the NHL.

After getting his start on Long Island in 1997, Chara was dealt by New York to the Ottawa Senators, where he played four seasons before signing with the Bruins in 2006.

Just five years later, he became just the second European captain to win the Stanley Cup after Nicklas Lidström became the first a few years prior (2008). Since then, only Gabriel Landeskog and Aleksander Barkov have joined the two.

Chara won the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defencemen in 2009 and was a mainstay on the blueline while Boston added more and more talent around him to build an Eastern Conference power, reaching the Cup Final two more times during his tenure.

Chara was a seven-time All-Star that scored 209 goals with 680 points in 1680 games.

Joe Thornton -950

Thornton, who last played with the Florida Panthers in 2021-22, finished his NHL career having skated in 1,714 games, notching 1,539 points, including 1,109 assists split between the Bruins, San Jose Sharks, Toronto Maple Leafs and Panthers.

Drafted first overall by the Bruins in 1997, Thornton became a six-time All-Star, winning the Hart Memorial Trophy and Art Ross Trophy in 2006.

Internationally, Thornton is well-decorated with Team Canada, winning gold at the World Juniors (1997), World Cup of Hockey (2004, 2016) and Olympic gold in 2010.

Jennifer Botterill -950

Botterill had a decorated international career, winning three Olympic gold medals (2002, 2006 and 2010) and five women’s world championships with Team Canada.

In college, she won the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top female player in women’s NCAA Division I hockey in two straight campaigns (2001-02 and 2002-03) with Harvard.

Botterill remains the only player to win it twice.

Carey Price -250

Price is one of the most decorated goaltenders of his generation after a 15-year career spent entirely with the Montreal Canadiens.

He had a career season in 2014-15, posting 44 wins, a .933 save percentage and 1.96 goals-against average, sweeping the NHL awards with the Hart Trophy, Vezina Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and the William M. Jennings Trophy.

He also took home the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2022.

Drafted fifth overall by Montreal in 2005, Price was a seven-time All-Star.

—

Here is a look at the rest of the names this market has to offer

Who Will Be Inducted Into 2025 Hockey Hall Of Fame? Name Odds Ryan Getzlaf +170 Tuukka Rask +310 Alexander Mogilny +340 Patrick Marleau +750 Jason Spezza +1500 Pekka Rinne +2200 P.K. Subban +3400 Braden Holtby +3400 Dustin Brown +6000 Tyler Bozak + 10000 Blake Comeau + 10000 Roman Polak +10000