France, Spain co-favourites to win 2026 Men's World Cup Winner

Published

We are exactly one year away from the 2026 Men’s World Cup kicking off in North America. 

TSN continues the countdown with the 2026 FIFA World Cup: 1 Year To Go Special tonight at 7 PM EST / 4PM PST  

Canada is currently +8500 to win the World Cup at FanDuel - just outside of the top 20 choices in that market.

Will Canada Win 2026 Men’s World Cup?

Country Odds Implied Win Probability
 Canada +8500 1.2 per cent

A pair of traditional powerhouses are at the top of the World Cup winner market at FanDuel this morning in France and Spain.  

Brazil, England, Argentina, and Germany round out the top of teams with shorter than 10-to-1 odds to win it all.

2026 Men's World Cup Winner

Country Odds
France +550
Spain +550
Brazil  +600
England +650
Argentina +800
Germany +900 
Portugal +1200
Netherlands +1800
Italy +2300
Uruguay +2600
 Belgium +2900
USA +3400

