We are exactly one year away from the 2026 Men’s World Cup kicking off in North America.

Canada is currently +8500 to win the World Cup at FanDuel - just outside of the top 20 choices in that market.

Will Canada Win 2026 Men’s World Cup? Country Odds Implied Win Probability Canada +8500 1.2 per cent A pair of traditional powerhouses are at the top of the World Cup winner market at FanDuel this morning in France and Spain.

Brazil, England, Argentina, and Germany round out the top of teams with shorter than 10-to-1 odds to win it all.