3rd & 1: A four-leg parlay to consider for Week 8

There’s no better way to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss than by cashing a four-leg parlay the following week.

Shoutout to the Redblacks for getting the job done in OT to cash the 3rd & 1 parlay for the week! 💰💰 https://t.co/iTrOtPvVQB pic.twitter.com/kh7Rz0zUEQ — Christian Marin (@xianmarin) July 24, 2023

It was a good week on the betting side if you tailed last week’s parlay, even though the Ottawa Redblacks decided to give us a bit of a scare on our final leg, but a win’s a win.

While it was a good end to the week with the parlay cashing, it was still hard to watch Vernon Adams Jr. go down in pain and leave the game. The BC Lions believe the injury isn’t as serious as initially feared, but they aren’t going to take any chances this week and are giving Dane Evans the start against the winless Edmonton Elks.

Since we’ve got another full slate for Week 8, including a matinee in Halifax for Touchdown Atlantic, let’s get right back into it with another four-leg parlay and try to build off last week’s success.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS -1.5

They broke our hearts two weeks ago. They came through for us last week. So we’re going right back to them this week! Dustin Crum looked a lot better last week and is starting to find a connection with his receivers, and he’s proving to be an absolute threat in the ground game, too.

Meanwhile, Bo Levi Mitchell will get the start for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this week and I think he’s still trying to figure out the Ticats’ offence and build a rapport with his receivers. Ottawa opened as a 3.5-point favourite and is now a 1.5-point favourite on FanDuel, so we’ll take the Redblacks to cover the spread. With the way the last two Redblacks games have gone we wouldn’t be shocked if they went to overtime for a third straight week.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS -4.5

This will be the 6th edition of Touchdown Atlantic and the fourth featuring the Toronto Argonauts. It’s also going to be a rematch of last year’s Touchdown Atlantic game, which the Argos won, 30-24, thanks to a 50-yard pick-six by Wynton McManis with just over two minutes remaining in the game.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been competitive in every game they played this season except for the second half of their Week 2 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Quarterback Mason Fine looked good filling in for Trevor Harris last week, and he might have some more receiving reinforcements on the way for this game, but I think the Argos get it done and remain perfect on the season. 10.5 points is a wide spread, especially with the game being played at a neutral site, so I’m going to take the Argos by 4.5 in this one to add to the parlay in case we’re in for a tight matchup on Saturday.

BC LIONS -6.5

The Lions will be without Adams Jr. this weekend and there’s a chance wide receiver Dominique Rhymes misses the game, too, but I still like Evans and the Lions to get the job done against the winless Elks. BC has absolutely crushed Edmonton over the last five meetings, outscoring them 201-53 over that span, and I think they extend that streak this weekend. The Lions are a 7.5-point favourite after opening up as an 8.5-point favourite, and I think they cover both those spreads, but we’re going to take them to win by a touchdown as the third leg on our parlay.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS +3.5

Just like the Redblacks, the Calgary Stampeders have been involved in some nail-biters over the past couple of weeks. Calgary has won three of the last five meetings with Montreal, including the last two, but all five of those games have been decided by six points or fewer. The Stampeders have been one of the most banged up teams so far this season, but I think they find a way to get back in the win column this week. The Alouettes are fresh off a bye week, so they’ve had some extra time to rest and prepare for this game, so we’re going to take the Stampeders +3.5 in this one in case it comes down to a field goal.

A four-leg parlay with these four plays on it pays +686 on FanDuel.

Share your CFL bet slips with us on Twitter (@TSN_Edge) and good luck this week!