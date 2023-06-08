3RD & 1: Six CFL futures to consider this season

The CFL did not disappoint last year, and we should be in for another exciting season, especially after a boatload of movement took place in the off-season, including the wild quarterback carousel that took place.

Even though we cashed in and had a very successful season with our long list of under bets, the CFL saw a 14.5 per cent increase in scoring per game from the previous season, going from 43.1 points per game to 50.4 points per game.

That was a fun CFL season!!



With that being said, we’re switching things up this season and leaning towards the overs. Let’s dive right in to some future player props available at FanDuel Canada that I like this season.

Keon Hatcher - UNDER 856.5 receiving yards

Hatcher had a huge breakout season for the BC Lions last year, putting up 1,043 yards and five touchdowns on 70 receptions, but I don’t think we’ll see him in the 1,000-yard range this season. The Lions still have a stacked receiver room and Hatcher had his biggest games last season with Nathan Rourke under centre, not Adams.

W/ Adams 45, 50, 47, 43, 25, 49, 59

W/ Rourke 55, 68, 166, 13, 42, 110, 88, 61, 26* injury game, 162, 133

Hatcher has also been ruled out for Week 1 with a foot injury, so if that lingers throughout the season who knows how many games he ends up suiting up for by the end of the year. He averaged 45.4 receiving yards a game last season when Adams started, so even if he only misses one game and averages that same type of production over 17 games, he’ll most likely end up just shy of the 800-yard mark.

Brady Oliveira - OVER 849.5 rushing yards

Oliveira showed why the Bombers were comfortable moving on from Andrew Harris and going in a different direction, as the hometown kid eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in his first CFL season as a starter. He had three games of 100+ rushing yards last year against three different teams, and he’s going to be the guy again for the Bombers this year. There’s also a good chance the Bombers go up early in a lot of games, making way for more touches for Oliveira.

Dillon Mitchell - OVER 912.5 receiving yards

Mitchell finished third on the Edmonton Elks in receiving yards with 637 and he only played nine games last season. Mitchell didn’t make his CFL debut until Week 11 and he didn’t make his first CFL catch until Week 12, but once he started seeing regular action he became a go-to target.

He recorded his 637 receiving yards and four touchdowns, on just 35 receptions, in Edmonton’s eight games from Week 12 to Week 20, and even with Geno Lewis and Steven Dunbar Jr. in the mix now, there’s a good chance he becomes Taylor Cornelius’ favourite target down the stretch.

Malik Henry - OVER 1019.5 receiving yards

Henry had a massive breakout season, putting up over 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in his CFL career, and I think he does it again this year – if he can stay healthy. In the seven games that Henry and Maier played together last season, Henry saw 7+ targets in six games, 9+ targets in five games and 10+ targets in four games. As a result, Henry and Maier combined for 627 yards and five touchdowns during that span.

Taylor Cornelius - OVER 3335.5 passing yards

Cornelius put up 2,768 passing yards last season and he only played 12 games. The Elks made a point to improve to their offence in the offseason by adding guys like Geno Lewis and Steven Dunbar Jr., so between those two new faces, Dillon Mitchell and Derel Walker, there’s a chance these four players alone could help Cornelius cruise over this total by the end of the season.

Bo Levi Mitchell - UNDER 3625.5 passing yards

I think the Hamilton Tiger-Cats have a really good shot at winning the East Division this season, but I think they’ll do it with Mitchell throwing fewer than 3,626 yards. Hamilton struggled on the ground last season, but they went out and added James Butler to fill that hole, which should also help take some pressure off the receivers and Mitchell.

If the Ticats were still rolling with the duo of Tim White and Steven Dunbar Jr., I’d hammer the over on this prop, but instead I’m going with the under.

Have some CFL bets or any other bets you want to share with us? Send us your bet slips and/or picks on Twitter at @TSN_Edge and let's enjoy another CFL season together!