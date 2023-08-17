3rd & 1: Three picks to consider in the CFL this week

It was a high-scoring week in the Canadian Football League last week as every winner scored at least 37 points with two of them scoring more than 40 points.

While it made for an entertaining Week 10, it was not as entertaining for our parlay as we’re coming off the roughest week of the season.

On the plus side, we can only go up from here and we are due to bounce back with some winners this week!

With that being said, here are the three picks that I like for Week 11.

EDMONTON ELKS +7.5

Just when you thought the Edmonton Elks were going to put an end to their historic home losing streak, they somehow found a way to lose the game last week; however they still covered the spread. Despite coming up short the Elks showed some positive signs in the game. The Elks first victory of the season came last year in Hamilton and I think that could be the case again this week, but we’re going to roll with the Elks +7.5 points in this one for the first leg of the parlay. The Tiger-Cats won the first meeting last month thanks to a 24-point outburst in the third quarter, but the Elks nearly made a fourth quarter comeback in the game. Tre Ford will get a little extra help at receiver this week with the return of Geno Lewis, so they should put up a fight in this one.

BC LIONS -6.5

The BC Lions bounced back in a big way last week with a massive win over the Calgary Stampeders and I think they keep it rolling this week against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Lions defence has been one of the best in the CFL this season and they should be good for at least one interception against Mason Fine and possibly even a touchdown. Even though the Lions will be without Dominique Rhymes yet again, they have plenty of receivers who are ready to step up, like Keon Hatcher who has 13 catches on 21 targets for 230 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks. BC is favoured by 10 points in this one, but we’ll add them to the parlay at -6.5.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS -2.5

Dru Brown helped the Winnipeg Blue Bombers avoid coming up on the wrong side of history in Edmonton last week by throwing for 307 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-29 win. It didn’t matter which Bombers receiver you went with in fantasy because Brown showed love to all of them with Kenny Lawler, Rasheed Bailey, Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen all catching touchdown passes. Brown has officially been named the starter for this week’s game against the Stampeders and, while he has a tougher defence to go up against compared to the Elks, I expect him to lead Winnipeg to another win. The Calgary Stampeders are about as banged up as can be right now on offence, despite the return of Ka’Deem Carey, and I think the Bombers defence will ball out in this one. Winnipeg is favoured by 4.5 points, but we’ll take them by a field goal on the parlay.

If you put these three picks together in a parlay on FanDuel Canada its +292.