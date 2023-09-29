3rd & 1: Three plays to consider for Week 17 in the CFL

The playoffs are quickly approaching, and before we know it, we’ll be in Hamilton for the Grey Cup.

We’re going to switch things up a little this week and sprinkle in a player prop for this week’s parlay.

Here’s what I’m rolling with for Week 17 in the Canadian Football League.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers -4.5

The Toronto Argonauts announced that Chad Kelly would not be starting this week’s game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and it didn’t sit well with a lot of CFL fans.

However, the Argos have the East Division locked up, and this could potentially be a Grey Cup matchup, so they’re keeping their starting back on the sidelines to keep him fresh to keep the Bombers wondering come playoff time.

With that being said, I’m all in on the Bombers this week to take care of business at home against the Argos, and hopefully you got it on it earlier this week when Winnipeg opened as 3-point favourites.

The Bombers are now 7.5-point favourites, which I still think they can cover, but we’ll add Winnipeg -4.5 to the parlay for the week.

BC Lions -6.5

We’ve been waiting a while for this moment, but the BC Lions offence is as healthy as it has ever been! Dominique Rhymes is set to return to BC’s lineup Friday night against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, which isn’t what you want to hear right now if you’re a Riders fan.

Saskatchewan stunned BC in their last meeting, but the Lions enter the week tied with the Bombers for top spot in the West and I expect BC to come out flying and put up a statement win.

It’s going to be hard to stop this Lions offence when they have everyone in the lineup, and this one might become one-sided pretty quickly.

BC is favoured by 9.5 points, but we’ll take the Lions by a touchdown to add to the parlay.

James Butler over 61.5 rushing yards

James Butler and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats were the favourite to win the East Division entering the season, but things haven’t gone as planned this season.

However, with the playoffs quickly approaching, the Ticats find themselves just two points behind the Montreal Alouettes for second spot in the East and are battling it out in the playoff picture.

With that being said, I like James Butler to put up more than 62 rushing yards this weekend against the Calgary Stampeders. He has gone over this number in four of his last six games, and the two teams he failed to hit the over against were the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks, who rank 1 and 2 in fewest rushing yards allowed this season.

This week he gets the Stampeders, who have allowed the third-most rushing yards against this season and are allowing 5.9 yards per carry, which is tied with Edmonton for the league-worst.

Last season, although he was with the BC Lions, Butler ran for 83, 61, and 95 yards, respectively, in three games against Calgary.

The odds on this 3-leg parlay are +343* and $10 would pay $34.25 on FanDuel Canada.

*Odds subject to change