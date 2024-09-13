3rd and 1: Best Bets for Week 15 of the CFL Season

Rounding the turn and headed for the stretch, no horse is out of it. But of all the potential playoff ponies, nobody has longer odds to win it all right now than the team with the silhouette of a stallion on its helmet. Go figure. For the Stamps and Ti-Cats, urgency shouldn’t be an issue. With seven weeks to go in the regular season, week 15 should show if they can stick with the pack before the dust settles.

Toronto Argonauts at BC Lions

First, it’s Friday Night Football: A juicy quarterback matchup with scrumptious storylines. Nathan Rourke has settled in. Like Simba returning to Pride Rock, the Lion King is ready reign. In contrast to Chad Kelly. The Argos QB is amassing yardage, but turnovers have been costly. Kelly threw four interceptions last week against the Redblacks, two of which were returned for touchdowns. Of equal concern is the Argos defence. They’re allowing over six and a half yards a play, which is third last in the league. Making matters worse, Wynton McManis is out. If Rourke can avoid his own turnover trouble, the Argos could have a long late night ahead.

THE PICK: LIONS -4.5

Ottawa Redblacks at Hamilton Tiger-Cats



As I alluded to, it’s now or never for the Ti-Cats. Yes, they’ll be coming off a win for the first time since week 9, but that shouldn’t be the source of any satisfaction. The majority of the season passed before seeing any reason to believe that a playoff push was possible, but they’ve finally started to show something. Bo Levi Mitchell has been good and Tim White is chewing up defensive backs, but the biggest improvement is on defence. Hamilton is allowing a league-high 32.3 points per game but they’ve held Zach Collaros and Chad Kelly in check in their last two outings. The Redblacks can clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2018, but if they do, it’s more likely to come with a close win on the road.

THE PICK: TIGER-CATS +3.5

Montreal Alouettes at Calgary Stampeders



Labour Day is long gone, and the Stamps are still not showing signs of improvement. We’ve seen them struggle in the early going before, but superior coaching, scouting and personnel usually kicks in by now. This year’s team appears to be grinding its gears rather than finding the next one. Perhaps a return to Jake Maier can give the Stamps a spark, but this is a tough spot. The Angry birds are coming off their 2nd loss in twelve months, and the Redblacks are right off their wing – in hot pursuit of the division title.

THE PICK: ALOUETTES -5.5

CFL Fantasy Best Bet: (CHARLESTON RAMBO $ 5.0 K)

“Nothing is over. Nothing!” – John Rambo

Charleston Rambo is coming off his lowest yards total since June but don’t think he’s an afterthought in the Als offence. He’s already proven at times this season that he can handle a higher workload when called upon. With the news that Tyson Philpot will miss the rest of the season, there will be plenty of opportunity coming Rambo’s way.