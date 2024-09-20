3rd and 1: Best Bets for Week 16 of the CFL Season

Division Derby weekend! With six weeks left in the regular season, I still can’t believe that no team is out of it. So when looking for clarity in the crystal ball, at least we can be confident that every team will be going all out. Week 16 should be a good one.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Toronto Argonauts



Third time’s a charm? Of the Tiger-Cats four victories, two of them have come at the expense of the Argos. But this will be their first meeting at the eastern end of the Queen Elizabeth Way. The boatmen have some wind in their sails coming home after a big win in BC last week. Chad Kelly didn’t turn the ball over and the defence, which has looked leaky at times, was nothing short of dominant. That was without arguably their most dominant defender, Wynton McManis who’s back in the lineup tonight. I just can’t back the big spread, even if it’s down from 6.5. Bo Levi Mitchell is averaging well over 300 yards with four touchdowns to just one pick in his last two games, both wins. The Argos didn’t have an answer for Tim White two weeks ago, Steven Dunbar went off in last week’s win over the Redblacks. It’s hard to beat a team three times in one season, especially as an underdog, but the Cats will scratch and claw.

THE PICK: TIGER-CATS +5.5



Saskatchewan Roughriders at Calgary Stampeders

Somebody’s snapping a streak. Although maybe not, considering both teams have a tie on their record already. The Stamps snapped their losing streak with a 19-19 decision against the Alouettes at home last week. They haven’t won since week 9. It’s been even longer than that for the Riders. After such a promising start, Saskatchewan is winless in seven games dating back to mid-July. In fact, the Riders haven’t won a game after Labour Day since 2021. But as rough as this recent stretch has been for the Riders, there’s reason to believe. Whereas for the Stamps? It looks like they’re grazing with nobody in the stirrups.



THE PICK: ROUGHRIDERS -2.5



Montreal Alouettes at Ottawa Redblacks

Timber! The Redblacks chop down the biggest tree in the league.

That could be the headline Sunday morning. Ottawa was caught looking ahead last week in Hamilton but Dru Brown and company have shown the ability to bounce back. They haven’t lost back-to-back games all season. But it’s the underdog energy they exude that gives them the edge in this game. They play with a chip and it’ll be on display Saturday afternoon. On the other side, Cody Fajardo hasn’t quite been the same since returning from injury and the absence of a number one receiver is evident. Tyson Philpot is a big loss. Austin Mack is out. The offence has lost a little air in its wings. This is lumberjack season. Ottawa might end up with a Bye.

THE PICK: REDBLACKS +2.5

CFL Fantasy Best Bet: RYQUELL ARMSTEAD ($ 6.0 K)



Another reason to like the Riders this week is ‘Roc’ Armstead. He’ll make his debut with the team after being let go by the Redblacks just a couple of weeks ago. By all accounts, he’ll have every opportunity to excel in his Riders debut. Reports are that the coaching staff is impressed with his work ethic and how excited he is to play. Said Trevor Harris: “if we screw up, we’ll screw up together.” That’s because both AJ Ouellette and Frankie HIckson are out. But whoever the Riders have had at running back, they’ve been able to find room. On the road, and potentially with a lead against the worst run defence in the league? Run the Roc.