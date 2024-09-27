3rd and 1: Best Bets for Week 17 of the CFL Season

Bo’s got the big MO! I’m talking about Bo Levi Mitchell and the momentum the Tiger-Cats are carrying into BC tonight. But before we get to this week’s games, let’s take a peek at the odds for MOP. Mitchell is the third choice at +1400, way down from where it was just a few weeks ago. He leads the league in passing by almost 700 yards. He has a league-high 24 touchdown passes to 13 interceptions. Cody Fajardo is the overwhelming favourite to win the award, I’d argue in large part because of the absence of other candidates. Until recently. Interesting that despite having won two MOP awards, Bo Levi Mitchell has never led the CFL in passing yards. Can Bo ride that MO to the playoffs? So much left to decide entering week 17, starting in Winnipeg.

Edmonton Elks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

The Bombers handled Tre Ford last week in Edmonton. So much so that the Elks are going back to McLeod Bethel-Thompson. While the veteran quarterback can probably cut down on the six turnovers committed last week, he’s not going to be able to do anything about the Bombers offence. Brady Oliveira had over 150 yards rushing along with his first two touchdowns of the season. And if the Elks are able to somehow slow down the run, Zach Collaros will exploit the defence that’s giving up the most passing yards this season.

THE PICK: BLUE BOMBERS -4.5

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BC Lions

Hot is Hamilton. Not only is Bo Levi Mitchell playing at an MOP level, they’re getting healthier at key positions, and the defence is a big difference under Chris Jones. If momentum is flowing for the Tabbies, it’s run dry for BC. The Lions are coming off a bad home loss to Toronto two weeks ago. Nathan Rourke was pulled after being ineffective in that game. Vernon Adams didn’t fare any better. The defence is last in the league at limiting opposing quarterbacks in terms of efficiency and completion percentage. It wouldn’t surprise me if the Lions look better after a bye week but as we know, the big MO currently belongs to Bo.

THE PICK: TIGER-CATS +6.5

Ottawa Redblacks at Saskatchewan Roughriders

More like the BLUEblacks… because they’re so banged up. Get it? Ottawa has injuries everywhere. After believing the division was in play ahead of last week’s loss to the Als, getting to the playoffs in one piece is what the Redblacks should be worried about. This defence that’s missing most of their linebackers is now going up against a running back who is out for revenge. Ryquell Armstead was cut by Ottawa just a few weeks ago. He’ll want to make himself known after a 207-yard warmup in his Riders debut last week. Saskatchewan is coming off its first win since week 7 and the frontrunner for defensive MOP is expected back. Bringing us to this week’s Fantasy Best Bet.

THE PICK: ROUGHRIDERS -3.5

CFL Fantasy Best Bet: SASKATCHEWAN DEFENCE ($ 7.1 K)

Roland Milligan is the 7th choice (+3700) to win league MOP this season. No other defensive player has odds to win the award at Fanduel. He’s back for the Riders after missing last week’s game to be there for the birth of his daughter. Dad Strength? He’s tied for the league lead with 6 picks, He has a league high 18 special teams tackles and is top ten with 62 total tackles. The Redblacks are a mash unit heading into Regina, yet there are five defences with a higher price than the Riders.

And, keep rolling with Roc Armstead! Last Week’s pick should have another big day. Enjoy week 17.